There's a change to USC's 2024 football schedule, as reported by FootballSchedules.com.

The Trojans will now host Utah State on Sept. 7, 2024, instead of San Jose State, per the website. It's not clear what will become of the contracted game with the in-state Spartans, but USC's 2024 schedule is full.

The Trojans open the season vs. LSU in a neutral-site game in Las Vegas on Sept. 1, follow with Utah State the next week, then host Notre Dame in the annual rivalry clash before embarking on the nine-game Big Ten schedule in their first season in the conference.

The Trojans will pay Utah State a $1.45 million guarantee for the contest, according to the copy of the contract that was executed on February 15, 2023, per the report.

USC is 6-0 all-time vs. the Aggies, including most recently a 45-7 win in 2016.