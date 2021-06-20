USC adds veteran depth at quarterback

Costello, who is from San Clemente HS, was a three-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class. He signed with Oklahoma State, redshirted the 2019 season and then entered the NCAA transfer portal in May of 2020.

USC has added some veteran depth at quarterback, bringing Brendan Costello as a preferred walk-on, according to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel.

USC was down to three quarterbacks after Mo Hasan sustained a torn ACL in spring that will keep him out of the 2021 season.

That left the Trojans with junior starter Kedon Slovis and freshmen Jaxson Dart and Miller Moss. Dart came out of spring looking like the favorite for the backup job and that shouldn't change with this news.

But for a program that was down to its third-string quarterback in both the 2018 and 2019 seasons, having some extra depth is comforting.