USC first-year freshman JT Daniels has been named the Trojans’ starting quarterback going into the 2018 season, head coach Clay Helton announced today (Aug. 26).

Daniels competed with redshirt sophomore Matt Fink, redshirt freshman Jack Sears and walk-on redshirt sophomore Holden Thomas for the starting role throughout this fall’s camp.

Daniels will be just the second USC true freshman to start a season opener at quarterback, joining Matt Barkley, who did so in 2009 against San Jose State. Daniels also will be just the fourth Trojan true freshman quarterback to start a game, joining Barkley (12 starts in 2009), Carson Palmer (5 starts in 1998) and Rob Johnson (1 start in 1991).

Daniels, who as a junior was the 2017-18 Gatorade High School Male Athlete of the Year and 2017 Gatorade National Football Player of the Year, graduated a full year early from Mater Dei High in Santa Ana (Calif.) and enrolled at USC this summer. He led Mater Dei to the 2017 California State Open Division championship while throwing for 4,123 yards and 52 touchdowns. In his 3-year prep career, he threw for 12,014 yards with 152 TDs and just 14 interceptions while completing 68.2% of his passes.

Fink, the only Trojan quarterback with collegiate experience entering the 2018 season (he appeared briefly in 3 games in 2017), completed 6 of his 9 passes last fall for 43 yards and also ran for a 51-yard score. He redshirted in 2016, his first year at USC. He was a prep All-American at Glendora (Calif.) High.

Sears redshirted at USC in 2017 after leading San Clemente (Calif.) High to the 2016 CIF State 1-A title. As Sam Darnold’s successor at San Clemente, he threw for 5,299 yards with 74 TDs and only 8 interceptions in his 2 seasons as a starter.

Thomas has yet to see action at USC. He threw for 3,107 yards and 36 TDs as a 2015 senior at Brentwood School in Los Angeles (Calif.) after spending the previous 3 seasons at Oaks Christian High in Westlake Village (Calif.)

“We had a very healthy quarterback competition this year with four incredible young men,” said Helton. “All are tremendous people, teammates and football players. In the end, JT Daniels has earned the starting position and will be the starter against UNLV. As you can imagine JT was excited when we let him know, but his uncanny maturity kept him focused on what is next. Matt, Jack and Holden handled the decision with class and grace as I expected, and I reminded each that they need to keep pushing to be ready to play when called upon. After this camp we have no doubt that each one can lead our team when asked to do so. All are eager to keep working hard.

“We were very transparent from the beginning of camp by sitting down with all the quarterbacks and explaining the criteria on which we would base our decision. At the end of each week, I met with them one on one to tell them what they needed to improve on in the upcoming week. At the completion of camp, it became clear to me and our staff that JT had taken a step ahead of Matt, Jack and Holden. I thought the quarterback competition was very competitive and fair and I am satisfied with how our staff handled the process. We look forward to each young man continuing to grow and progress at the position and we are very fortunate to have each one here at USC.”

Daniels replaces Darnold, the No. 3 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. Last fall, Darnold became the first Trojan signalcaller to throw for 4,000 yards and he also set USC’s season total offense record. A 2-year starter, he threw 57 touchdowns in his Trojan career, including 26 in 2017 when he was an All-Pac-12 first team choice.

“I am honored that Coach Helton picked me as the starter,” said Daniels. “I understand this it is a huge responsibility and I need to work hard to be prepared to handle it. It was a tight competition between all the quarterbacks throughout camp. We pushed each other every day. I felt that Coach’s decision wouldn’t be wrong whoever he picked. I am thankful to Matt and Jack and Holden for teaching me so much and helping me adjust to the system so that I could quickly get into the flow of things, and I know we will continue to be supportive teammates in the quarterback room.”

Said Fink: “I was proud of how I competed for the job in the spring and fall, so I was disappointed to learn of the decision. I realize it was a tough decision for the coaches to make. I plan on being a good teammate and giving my all to be prepared every game as if I am the starter. I love my teammates and I love USC and I have full trust in the coaching staff. Congrats to JT, he is a tremendous quarterback, and I will do my best to support him and be ready if my number is called.”

Said Sears: “I respect my coaches and I respect their decision. Obviously, I wish it were a different decision because I want to play, but I will continue to control what I can control, be a great teammate and develop as a quarterback. It is a long season and I will be ready if my number is called.”

True freshman walk-on quarterback Trevor Scully is also on the 2018 USC roster.

No. 15 USC opens its season this Saturday (Sept. 1) in the Coliseum against UNLV of the Mountain West, only the second time the teams have played. The Trojans have won their last 16 games in the Coliseum, which is undergoing renovations in 2018.

