USC announces the passing of assistant coach Dave Nichol at 45 years old

Dave Nichol, who was hired in December as USC's inside receivers coach/associate head coach for offense, died Friday in McKinney, Texas, USC announced. He was 45 years old.

Nichol had been away from the team for an unspecified period of time, but it was only on Monday that the program made it public that he was dealing with an unspecified medical matter.

TrojanSports.com has learned that Nichol was battling cancer.

“We are heartbroken and devastated,” USC football head coach Lincoln Riley in a statement. “Dave was such a tremendous human being and a fantastic football coach. He absolutely loved the game and constantly poured his heart and soul into his teams. He will be dearly missed. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. We, as a program, look forward to playing and coaching for him as we move forward.”

Nichol is survived by his father, Robert Nichol Sr., and brothers Robert Nichol Jr. and family and Jimmy Nichol and family. Information regarding a memorial service for Nichol is pending.

Nichol and Riley worked together for three years at East Carolina, and also crossed paths at Texas Tech early in their careers.

Riley tweeted out, “My heart is broken. I met Dave Nichol in 2002. He gave me my shot to be a college player and coach. Taught me everything. Safe to say I wouldn’t be here without Dave.”

Riley’s tweet included an undated photo of Nichol with the USC staff.