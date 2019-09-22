Like many, the voters don't know what to make of this USC football team.

The Trojans are back in the national rankings at No. 21 in the AP poll this week and No. 25 in the coaches poll.

They started the season unranked, had a brief stay at No. 24 in both polls after beating Stanford and then dropped out again following their overtime loss at BYU.

USC's 30-23 win over then-No. 10 Utah (now No. 19) on Friday night made an impression nationally, though, and the Trojans (3-1) have another opportunity this week to create some further buzz as they visit No. 17 Washington (3-1) in Seattle on Saturday.

**See the full rankings here**