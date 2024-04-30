USC basketball adds productive Michigan transfer Terrance Williams II
While speaking at House of Victory's "Legends of Troy" NIL fundraising event Monday night in Newport Beach, USC men's basketball coach Eric Musselman commented that it was the first night since he was hired earlier this month that he wasn't out recruiting.
It doesn't seem like a few hours of mingling in a hotel ballroom set him back at all, as Musselman reeled in the latest transfer addition to his entirely new roster Tuesday morning in Michigan forward Terrance Williams II.
A team captain for the Wolverines this past season, the 6-foot-7 Williams averaged a career-best 12.4 points per game, scoring in double figures in 24 games with a high of 24 vs. Penn State. He also averaged 4.5 rebounds per game and shot 39.7 percent from 3-point range (52 of 131), giving the Trojans yet another capable perimeter shooter.
After the dust settled following Musselman's hiring, he was ultimately left with just one holdover from the 2023-24 roster in veteran reserve forward Harrison Hornery.
He's since added eight transfers with 6-foot-10 forward Josh Cohen (UMass), 6-3 guard Bryce Pope (San Diego), 6-1 guard Clark Slajchert (Penn), 6-7 forward Saint Thomas (Northern Colorado), 6-6 forward Matt Knowling (Yale), 6-7 guard Chibuzo Agbo (Boise State), 6-8 forward Rashaun Agee (Bowling Green) and now Williams, along with commitments from 6-5 guard and top-40 national prospect Isaiah Elohim and 6-8 four-star forward Jalen Shelley (ranked the No. 62 overall national prospect).
That leaves two roster spots left, with point guard as the most pressing need.
As for Williams, he improved each of his four years at Michigan, was a starter the last two seasons and has one year of eligibility remaining.