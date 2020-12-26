TrojanSports - USC basketball changes opponents for its return to action Tuesday

Get used to such changes in this unusual pandemic college basketball season.

USC, which already had to postpone two conference games and cancel two non-conference games due to COVID-19, had scheduled its return to action for Tuesday against Loyola Marymount. But LMU has now had to cancel that game due to its own COVID setbacks.

So USC will instead host Santa Clara on Tuesday at 4 p.m. PT in the Galen Center with the game airing on Pac-12 Network.

The Trojans (4-1) last played on Dec. 8. USC grad transfer guard Tahj Eaddy played the last two seasons for Santa Clara, averaging 15.0 points as a starter two years ago and 9.1 points last season while starting 14 games and coming off the bench in the rest.