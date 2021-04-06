TrojanSports - USC basketball ends up at No. 9 in coaches poll; Noah Baumann to transfer

USC's memorable run to the Elite Eight ended a week ago, and in putting this season and that feat in perspective, here's something else to consider. USC landed at No. 9 in the final USA TODAY coaches poll released Tuesday -- the program's highest ever finish in those rankings. The final AP poll has not yet been released. See the full coaches poll here. (The 1991-92 team finished No. 8 in the final AP poll that season, and the 1970-71 team finished No. 5 in the AP poll).

At 25-8, this Trojans team also tied for the second-most wins in program history, while the Elite Eight appearance was just the second for USC since the 1950s when the tournament was a much different event. From any angle, this was truly one of the greatest seasons in USC basketball history, led by one of the greatest players in history in freshman phenom Evan Mobley. The 7-footer swept the Pac-12 Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year awards, becoming the first Pac-12 player and only the second major conference player ever to accomplish that feat. Mobley averaged 16.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game. He'll be off to the NBA as a projected lottery pick in the upcoming draft. USC should return his older brother Isaiah Mobley (9.9 points per game, 7.3 rebounds per game), veteran guard Drew Peterson (9.8/5.0), point guard Ethan Anderson (5.7 PPG), and developing forward Max Agbonkpolo (3.9 PPG) from its rotation, while guards Tahj Eaddy and Isaiah White and forward Chevez Goodwin will have decisions to make after playing key roles as grad transfers. They have the option to return for another year if they choose.

