USC Basketball: It's Boogie's night in Trojans debut

USC fans got their first look at new lead guard Boogie Ellis on Tuesday night, and the Memphis transfer made quite an introduction.

Silky-smooth mid-range jumpers, an impressive handle on the ball, a confident 3-pointer from way deep, the speed and finish in transition, a steal and fastbreak dunk and even an alley-oop layup.

All told, Ellis poured in a game-high 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting in his USC debut, leading the Trojans to a comfortable 89-49 win over CSUN inside Galen Center.

"It was a great experience. I'm just happy to be home playing on the West Coast and playing with these guys right now," Ellis said afterward. "This is a real exciting team and I love playing with them, so I'm just excited to be back home and playing here."

Ellis, who is from San Diego, spent the last two seasons at Memphis, where he was the AAC's Co-Sixth Man of the Year last season. But he found his way home and very much looked at home Tuesday night in filling the void left by Tahj Eaddy, who was the top-scoring guard during USC's run to the Elite Eight last season.

Ellis' athleticism and palpable confidence with the ball in his hand is going to be one of the most entertaining facets of this reshuffled Trojans team, but if there was an overarching takeaway from Tuesday night it's that USC should have plenty of contributors this season.

Junior forward Isaiah Mobley chipped in 15 points and 9 rebounds while showing that his perimeter shooting breakout late last season is carrying over, as he hit his two 3-pointers in the opener and later got fouled on another. Veteran guard Drew Peterson scored 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting, looking in total control of his game after an up-and-down 2020-21 season in which his confidence seemed to come and go. Not on this night as he flashed a confident step-back jumper that will be hard defend from his 6-foot-9 frame.

Veteran forward Chevez Goodwin had 8 points and 7 rebounds, 6-foot-10 sophomore forward Boubacar Coulibaly showed some second-year growth to his game with 7 points, 6 boards and a block in just 10 minutes, and all 13 scholarship players got some minutes overall. It will be interesting to see how coach Andy Enfield manages his rotation as the season progresses.

"We played for 40 minutes tonight, everybody that came off the bench. If you noticed, we had 13 scholarship players, they all played, and they're competing for playing time, they're trying to prove themselves as well. We have really good depth this year. It's the deepest team we've had," Enfield said. "The last unit we had in there with four freshmen and Boubacar is a pretty good team. In fact, in practice when they're together sometimes they beat the upperclassmen and guys with experience. So I think we'll play every possession like it means something no matter how many points we're up and down."

In terms of the outcome, this one was decided quickly.

USC jumped out to a 13-4 lead while hitting 6 of its first 7 shots -- a 3 from Mobley, a short hook from Goodwin, a Peterson fallback jumper after spinning into the lane, a Peterson tip-in, an Ellis pull-up jumper and a Mobley fastbreak alley-oop dunk from Ethan Anderson.

By halftime, the lead had swelled to 52-19.

Ellis had already scored 15 of his 20 points on 7-of-8 shooting by that point, delivering a couple flurries to help the Trojans take full control.

CSUN, out of the Big West Conference, had made it a 15-10 game when Ellis scored on three straight possessions, dropping in a baseline jumper, draining a 3 from a good 6-8 feet behind the arc on the right wing and following with a fastbreak layup after a teammate poked the ball away on the defensive end. Just like that it was 22-10.

Later in the half, he scored three times in the span of four possessions on another smooth mid-range jumper, a steal and emphatic dunk and an alley-oop layup from Isaiah White to push the lead to 45-17.