USC basketball lands commitment from top 2020 prospect Evan Mobley
This was the expected outcome all along, but it doesn't make the news any less big for the USC basketball program.
The Trojans landed a commitment from 5-star 7-foot center Evan Mobley (Rancho Christian School) on Monday, Rivals' Corey Evans and others reported.
Mobley, the top-ranked prospect in the 2020 class, is set to follow his brother Isaiah Mobley, a 6-foot-9 5-star freshman power forward, to USC while also joining his father Eric Mobley, an assistant coach with the Trojans.
"I want to get it out of the way before I start my senior year. And I know where I want to go," Mobley told ESPN. "As a freshman and sophomore, I wasn't sure exactly where I was going to go. I was looking for the best fit. But after my junior season, I know that being at USC is the right fit for me."
Whether the Mobley brothers play together in college will of course depend on whether Isaiah sticks around for more than a season. Most early mock drafts do not presently project him as a 2020 first-round pick, so that scenario seems very possible.
But either way, USC coach Andy Enfield continues to stockpile top-tier talent heading into a pivotal stretch for his tenure.
USC landed the No. 5-ranked recruiting class in the 2019 cycle with six freshmen additions (not to mention a couple graduate transfers who will look to make an immediate impact).
That 2019 class featured a pair of 5-stars in the elder Mobley and 6-foot-8 center Onyeka Okongwu along with 4-star point guard Kyle Sturdivant, 4-star forward Max Agbonkpolo, 4-star guard Drake London (on scholarship with the football team) and 3-star guard Ethan Anderson.
The Trojans also added grad transfer guards Daniel Utomi (Akron), Quinton Adlesh (Columbia) and San Jose State transfer guard Noah Baumann, who will have to sit out this upcoming season.
Enfield is looking to jumpstart his program after a 16-17 finish last season. He's reached the NCAA tournament only twice in his six seasons with USC (in 2016 and 2017), and the scrutiny will be intensified moving forward to see what he can make of all this top talent.
USC returns senior center Nick Rakocevic (14.7 points per game, 9.3 rebounds per game last season), senior guard Jonah Mathews (12.6 PPG) and sophomore guard Elijah Weaver (5.1 PPG), but the Trojans are replacing most of the rest of their rotation -- including leading scorer Bennie Boatwright (18.2 PPG) and NBA first-round draft pick Kevin Porter Jr. (9.7 PPG).
Meanwhile, the younger Mobley brother is the Trojans' first commit in the 2020 class, but that enough to move USC to No. 4 in the Rivals rankings for that cycle. Assuming he indeed signs, he'll also mark the Trojans' fourth 5-star recruit in the last three cycles (starting with Porter).