This was the expected outcome all along, but it doesn't make the news any less big for the USC basketball program.

The Trojans landed a commitment from 5-star 7-foot center Evan Mobley (Rancho Christian School) on Monday, Rivals' Corey Evans and others reported.

Mobley, the top-ranked prospect in the 2020 class, is set to follow his brother Isaiah Mobley, a 6-foot-9 5-star freshman power forward, to USC while also joining his father Eric Mobley, an assistant coach with the Trojans.

"I want to get it out of the way before I start my senior year. And I know where I want to go," Mobley told ESPN. "As a freshman and sophomore, I wasn't sure exactly where I was going to go. I was looking for the best fit. But after my junior season, I know that being at USC is the right fit for me."



Whether the Mobley brothers play together in college will of course depend on whether Isaiah sticks around for more than a season. Most early mock drafts do not presently project him as a 2020 first-round pick, so that scenario seems very possible.

But either way, USC coach Andy Enfield continues to stockpile top-tier talent heading into a pivotal stretch for his tenure.

