TrojanSports - USC basketball moves up to No. 17 in the AP rankings

USC made another move up the national rankings Monday, jumping three spots in the AP poll to No. 17 a week after entering the poll for the first time since 2017.

The Trojans (17-3, 11-2 Pac-12) completed a road sweep of Washington (69-54) and Washington State (76-65) last week, have won six straight games overall and are off to their best start in conference place since the 1991-92 season.

See the full AP poll here.

USC holds a one-game lead over UCLA in the Pac-12 standings and owns the early head-to-head tiebreaker over the rival Bruins with six regular-season games left, including another crosstown showdown.

Trojans coach Andy Enfield was asked Saturday night about his team not landing among the top 16 teams in the early seeding projections released by the NCAA tournament committee over the weekend.

"We have [six] regular-season games left and then the Pac-12 tournament -- we don't even consider where we're going to be seeded. In fact, there's no guarantee we're going to make the tournament, so we just have to focus game to game. This is a marathon season," he said. "... But I do like where we are. I like the fact we're 17-3 and we're being mentioned in the bracket. ... Our players deserve the recognition because sometimes the Pac-12 goes unnoticed a little bit at times because the game times are late on the east coast, so at least it's nice to have some recognition. But we understand it's a long season ahead and we have to continue to take it game by game."

USC senior associate athletic director Brandon Sosna, meanwhile, had a stronger reaction after the rankings came out Monday.