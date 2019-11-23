The momentum was all with USC on Friday night ... until it suddenly wasn't.

The Trojans were up 6 points in the opening minutes of the second half when visiting Temple swiftly and decisively seized full control on the way to a 70-61 win.

The Owls used a 19-2 run to steal the game early in the second half while exposing what this very talented yet still incomplete Trojans team is lacking.

Well, on this night it was missing out on the expected production from reigning Pac-12 Player of the Week Nick Rakocevic, who had a quiet 6 points and 5 rebounds on 2-of-7 shooting. Rakocevic has proven he can be up and down, on or off with his play -- this was one of the latter.

More broader concerns for USC, though, would be the continued struggles from 3-point range (6 of 22, 27.3 percent) and some freshman mistakes that will just have to be part of this team's maturation process.

"It was just a group effort where we didn't have it, we weren't sharp tonight unfortunately in a lot of areas," coach Andy Enfield said. "There weren't a lot of positives from this game, unfortunately. It was a game that we need to study the video and learn from it and figure out some things."

That doesn't apply to all freshmen, however. Five-star forward Onyeka Okongwu was again impressive, leading USC (5-1) with 17 points, 6 rebounds and 5 blocks and carrying the Trojans for stretches -- another theme that's emerged through the early part of this season.

He just needed more help this time.

Freshman point guard Ethan Anderson had 12 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists, but he also tallied 4 turnovers (one especially costly late) and is still learning on the job overall. He's a silky smooth playmaker at times, but he also forced a bad shot down the stretch and should continue to refine his game as the season progresses.

Daniel Utomi had 9 points off the bench in 27 minutes, but the grad transfer from Akron was just 1 of 4 from 3-point range and hasn't yet emerged as the consistent perimeter threat USC needs. Then again, neither has senior Jonah Mathews (8 points, 1 of 6 from 3 Friday night).

Mathews is 12 of 39 from 3 overall this season (30.8 percent) while Utomi is just 3 of 17 (17.6 percent). Fellow grad transfer Quinton Adlesh (from Columbia) was also supposed to help in that department and he was shooting 40 percent (6 of 15) entering the night, but he missed both his 3s Friday night.

"They're going to drop, shooters going to shoot -- not worried about it," Utomi said.

Again, despite poor shooting -- USC was also 11 of 20 from the foul line -- the Trojans had control of this game midway through.

Temple (4-0) led 29-22 in the final minutes of the first half, but USC reeled off 8 straight points to briefly take a 30-29 lead.

It started when freshman Isaiah Mobley threw down an easy dunk set up by a sweet feed from Anderson as the young point guard cut across the baseline. Then, with the shot clock running down, Mobley tossed one up to Okongwu, who finished the lay-in. Following a Temple turnover, Utomi passed up a perimeter look for a physical drive to the basket for a nice layup. And Mobley soon tapped in an Utomi missed 3 for the lead.

USC should have taken that 1-point advantage into the half when Temple missed a shot in the final seconds, but Mobley tried to take the rebound and look up court, instead having it stolen by Josh Pierre-Louis for a nifty up-and-under layup for a 31-30 Owls advantage.

But USC surged again to start the second half, opening on an 8-0 run (Utomi layup, Anderson 3 and an Okongwu dunk and free throw off a feed from Mobley.