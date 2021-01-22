 TrojanSports - USC basketball to resume schedule Saturday after false positive test
USC basketball to resume schedule Saturday after false positive test

Ryan Young • TrojanSports
USC announced a late cancellation to its schedule game Thursday at Stanford due to a positive COVID-19 test, but the Trojans have now been cleared to return to action as the result was deemed a false positive by subsequent tests.

The Trojans (11-3, 5-2 Pac-12) visit Cal on Saturday at 5 p.m. PT. (televised on Pac-12 Networks).

