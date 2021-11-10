USC basketball: Trojans announce the signings of two of their four commits

On the start of the early signing period for college basketball, USC announced that two of its four commits sent in signed National Letters of Intent. Five-star 7-foot center Vincent Iwuchukwu, out of Montverde Academy in Florida, and four-star power forward Kijani Wright, out of Sierra Canyon HS locally, were officially announced as part of the Trojans' class. Iwuchukwu is the No. 15-ranked prospect nationally while Wright is No. 46. USC also holds commitments from four-star small forward Tre White, the No. 100 overall prospect, out of Napa, Calif., and three-star shooting guard Oziyah Sellers, from Southern California Academy in Santa Clarita. Including all four prospects, the Trojans class ranks 10th in the Rivals national team rankings. Here are the bios USC put together for the two early signees:

"Iwuchukwu is a 7-0, 225-pound center from Montverde Academy in Florida and he is ranked as the No. 11 recruit by ESPN.com and is a consensus five-star, top-15 national recruit in the Class of 2022 by all major scouting services. The native of Imo State, Nigeria is, USC's fourth five-star big man in the last four recruiting classes. He attends Montverde Academy where he is the starting center for one of the top five high school powerhouse programs in the country and will play a national schedule. "Last season Iwuchukwu played for La Lumiere in Indiana where he averaged 15 points, 11 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game. He also averaged 9.8 points and 7.0 rebounds for La Lumiere at the NIBC Invitational. He then averaged 15.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 12 games on the Nike EYBL circuit with the Drive Nation grassroots program in July. At the 2021 Peach Jam, Iwuchukwu averaged 16.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks, while shooting 55.4 percent from the field. In August of 2021, he led the invite-only Pangos All-American Camp in scoring (22 ppg) while shooting 58% from the floor in addition to posting 9.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 blocks a game. A the NBPA Top 100 Camp in June of 2021, Iwuchukwu led all players in field goal percentage (.750) and finished third in rebounding and fifth in blocked shots."

"Wright is a 6-9, 235-pound starting forward at high school powerhouse Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, Calif. He played his first three seasons of scholastic basketball at Windward School in Los Angeles. The five-star recruit is one of the top high school rebounders in the country and is ranked No. 37 by ESPN.com and No. 38 by 247Sports.com. Wright is a member of the USA Basketball development systems and started all six games for the 2019 USA U16 National Team that went undefeated and won a gold medal in Belem, Brazil. On the AAU circuit, Wright has played for the Compton Magic. He did not play much as a junior due to COVID-19 restrictions, but as a sophomore at Windward School he averaged 13.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game and was named a MaxPreps Honorable Mention All-American, helping lead his team to a 28-8 record and a No. 27 national ranking."

