USC basketball up to No. 5 in AP poll -- highest since 1974

The USC basketball team has played only one game since Dec. 18 due to COVID-related cancellations and postponements, but the Trojans continue to climb the national rankings.

USC, now one of just two undefeated teams left in the country at 13-0, moved up to No. 5 in the AP poll this week.

That marks the program's highest national ranking since Dec. 30, 1974

USC returned to action last week with a 77-63 win at Cal on Thursday. The Trojans have three games scheduled this week with a visit at Stanford on Tuesday (re-scheduled from Saturday) and home games vs. Oregon State on Thursday (closed attendance) and Oregon on Friday.