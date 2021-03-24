TrojanSports - USC CB Olaijah Griffin has to delay workout for scouts due to COVID test

"I believe that the test was ultimately a false positive as I have tested negative numerous times since then, but due to the rules and regulations put in place by the local health authorities I am still unable to participate," he wrote in his tweet. "I appreciate all the support from USC Football during this time and am looking forward to now having my pro day at USC on either April 5th or 6th."

Unfortunately, Griffin wasn't able to seize that showcase spotlight Wednesday with his teammates, announcing on Tuesday night that a positive COVID-19 test would prevent him from working out for the NFL scouts who gathered on campus.

USC cornerback Olaijah Griffin had said earlier in the week that he was eager to "put on a show" during the Trojans' pro day for anybody who might be underestimating him.

That workout in front of scouts, however it comes about, will be important for Griffin, who was perhaps the only surprise among the seven USC players who opted to forgo remaining eligibility and declare for the NFL draft.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Griffin answered several questions about that decision.

"Coach Helton, we talked it out making the decision. He said he'd always be on my side whatever the decision is, and I sat down and talked with my parents and a decision was made," Griffin said. "... Really, I expressed my talent on the field. I thought it was good enough and it was just the decision that I made with my parents. I didn't get too many targets this past season, so if I'd have stayed another season it would have been the same way. I thought it was a time to move forward."

He didn't specify what draft grade he had received from the NFL prior to making the decision.

"I've gotten feedback and I thought it was the right move for me just to take a step forward," he reiterated.

Griffin received a solid overall grade of 79.6 from PFF for USC's shortened six-game fall season. That included a strong 81.5 isolated coverage grade (all PFF grades in the 80s are considered above average). Per PFF's stats, the junior allowed 8 receptions on 17 targets for just 101 yards and 0 touchdowns all season, with an interception and 2 pass break-ups.

That was an improvement from his sophomore season in 2019, when PFF gave him a 68.6 coverage grade for allowing 23 receptions on 54 targets, totaling 231 yards and 2 TDs with 5 pass break-ups.

Like Griffin said, he was respected as a lock-down corner this season while manning the wide side of the field. He gave a lot of credit to cornerbacks coach Donte Williams, who joined the program last year, for helping him develop his craft.

"Donte, he gave me a lot of knowledge. He turned me into a man, really. He showed me ways that I never seen or heard before. He helped me so much with my technique and made me a better player overall," Griffin said. "I appreciate Donte coming in and it was like he was one of my best friends while he was coaching me. So I just felt great and he made me a better player the past season, so I appreciate Donte for that."

Griffin said he's already had several conversations with NFL teams and when asked if there was a consistent theme to the questions they had for him he noted that "Everybody brings up my father."

His father is acclaimed rapper Warren G, and Griffin talked about finding his own path and how his father's fame was only a benefit to him in that process.

"It helps me a lot because when I feel there's pressure on me and something I have to prove I work harder, and it makes me better. So it helped me a lot," he said. "Just having a father making music and me playing football, it gave me a lot of rhythm and I feel like those are some keys that you have to have with good technique."

Eventually, Griffin will hopefully get another shot to work out for the NFL scouts and make an impression before the draft next month.

For his part, Williams told TrojanSports.com back in February that he wasn't surprised by Griffin's decision to declare for the NFL draft and that they had talked about it.

"No, I'm not shocked at all because that was something he definitely talked to me about when I first got here. He basically told me if he develops the way I think he can develop on the field and plays the right way when it comes to technique and getting adjusted to the schematics of everything this year and the things we were asking of him, he'd always had the dream and the aspiration to go on to the NFL, and this is a guy who's had injuries in the past. He played his whole senior year [of high school] with an injury, played his freshman year here with an injury, so some of that always weighs in with people," Williams said.

"Right now it's hard to find guys that can play man-to-man and he definitely can. So it didn't shock me. I think what shocked me more was being able to see that he actually was considering coming back. He chose to go into the NFL and I'm always here for him. He could come here every day for all I care and I could train him one-on-one. So once you're a guy that plays for me it's family. It's not like you just play for me and you go on. Me and him are going to be tied together for the rest of our lives, so anything he needs from me I'm always going to do anything possible to help him because all I care is making sure he achieves his goals."