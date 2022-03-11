USC closes out tense win in Pac-12 tournament opener despite 23 turnovers

LAS VEGAS -- The final minutes of USC's Pac-12 tournament opener Thursday night were riddled with the kind of moments and miscues that a team points to after a loss with lament.

Forced passes, botched catches on the good passes, stepping out of bounds, inbounding adventures, succumbing to the press, etc. -- 17 second-half turnovers in all for the Trojans and 23 for the game.

It would be easier to explain how USC lost this game, expect the Trojans actually managed to pull out the win, 65-61 over Washington in the Pac-12 quarterfinals at T-Mobile Arena.

Explaining how they managed that is a little tougher.

"Our veterans had a lot of turnovers. It's uncharacteristic to have that many. At the end of the game we were just making ways up -- we couldn't hold the ball, three times the ball went right through our hands, we couldn't catch it with two hands, we stepped out of bounds twice, we got trapped and panicked and just threw the ball to the other team," coach Andy Enfield said afterward. "So it's not like our freshmen were doing that -- it was our upper classmen. If they want to win more games in this tournament and the NCAA, we have to do a better job."

And yet this was a win he was discussing -- thanks to two key defensive plays by junior forward Isaiah Mobley in the final 15 seconds and two late free throws from freshman Reese Dixon-Waters, as No. 3-seeded USC (26-6) held off the No. 6 Huskies (17-15) to advance to a semifinals showdown with rival UCLA on Friday night at 8:30 p.m.

"I know it's late, but we didn't want anybody to leave the arena so we kept it very interesting until the final buzzer," Enfield joked to start his postgame comments. "Our guys played great defense the second half, held them to 30 percent for the game. That was the key because obviously our turnovers didn't help us."

It was a tight game for most of the way with 15 lead changes. The largest lead for either team came when Washington opened the second half on a 5-0 run -- aided by two Trojans turnovers, of course -- to go up 44-36 less than 2 minutes into the half.

Enfield called a quick timeout. A little more than 3 minutes later, the Trojans had a 47-46 lead after an 11-2 run of their own, fueled by two Boogie Ellis 3-pointers, a tough basket in the paint from Chevez Goodwin and a second-chance score and free throw from Max Agbonkpolo.

"I think we all raised our voice a little bit and I have no idea what I said," Enfield joked of that pivotal timeout.

More interesting to know would be what he was saying in the final minutes as one miscue after another threatened to sink the Trojans, who were already coming off their first back-to-back losses of the season.

Where to begin ...

Let's just skip ahead to the final minute. Mobley had just scored on a fastbreak to put USC up 63-58 with 1:02 remaining. Finally, it looked like the Trojans had seized some control of things.

Cole Bajema got to the line for Washington and made one of two free throws, and then it all started to unravel for the Trojans.

They botched the ensuing inbounds but retained possession on a jump ball tie up, earning another chance at getting the ball in cleanly. And they did this time, to Agbonkpolo, who was immediately trapped by two defenders and instead of calling timeout threw the ball right to Washington's PJ Fuller, who drove in for a quick layup to make it a 63-61 game as Enfield called timeout with 34.7 seconds on the clock.

On the next inbounds adventure, the ball eventually found its way to Drew Peterson in the backcourt, and as he was trapped by two defenders he lowered his shoulder into one and drew the offensive foul. Washington ball yet again with 27.5 left to go.

The other part of the story of this game, though, is that Washington wasn't all that sharp offensively itself, especially down the stretch.

Terrell Brown Jr., who had scored 21 points in the first half but would get only 2 after halftime, went for a driving layup, but Mobley swatted the shot out of bounds with 12.1 on the clock. It was initially ruled USC ball, but an official review overturned that and gave it back to the Huskies.

This time, they got the ball to Emmitt Matthews Jr., who ended up settling for a wild shot trying to find an angle over Mobley near the free throw line. It was more smothering defense by the Trojans' team leader, and Dixon-Waters then went to the foul line at the other end and hit both shots to make it a four-point game with 6.1 seconds remaining.

"Just mental toughness, you know. Down the stretch, big-time players got to step up," Mobley said. "And I feel like a lot of people just think that's offensively making those crazy March Madness [finishes]. But people always say defense wins championships and we're a team that believes in that, and down the stretch I knew I just had to step up and guard."

Said Enfield: "He was impressive to be able to protect the rim like he did with a big block and then go out and guard Matthews at the 3-point line, stay with him on his drive, he's a big guy guarding smaller players so Isaiah is one of the best defensive players we've ever had here."

He's one of the biggest reasons the Trojans aren't recounting all the ways this game slipped away -- though Enfield recalled each and every one of those mishaps vividly.

But USC will indeed have to confront those issues because it's now been two games in a row that they've had a lopsided turnover differential -- 15-1 in a loss to UCLA on Saturday and 23-8 in this one.

The Bruins blew past Washington State, 75-65, Thursday in a game that wasn't nearly as close as that final score indicates, after beating USC last weekend. So the Trojans know they don't have much margin for error in this next game.

"It wasn't what they were doing -- it was what we were doing," Enfield said, breaking down the late breakdowns. "The ball went through Drew's hands, right in the middle he was wide open. We had two guys open the previous possession and we didn't throw him the ball, then Max got trapped in the corner and panicked. We had two timeouts left and he could have easily called a timeout and he just threw the ball to the wrong team. And Drew, when he got the offensive foul, Reese is standing at the other side of halfcourt wide open and he was trying to draw a foul I guess and put his shoulder [into the defender]. He had the ball for 4 or 5 seconds and put his shoulder [in], I haven't seen that before.

"That's why I say players win games. They won the game tonight, but there's certain things they can learn from this. These are veteran players. We love them, but they make mistakes sometimes and tonight you saw that. If we want to advance any further we have to do a better job taking care of the basketball. ... We'll look at the film tomorrow, it's a little late right now, but our players know what they have to do. If they want to win they've got to play the right way."

NOTES: Ellis led the Trojans with 17 points and was the only USC player to score in double figures while Mobley finished with 9 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists, although the team shot a respectable 25 of 51 for the game.

Peterson also scored 9 points, as did Dixon-Waters off the bench, and Agbonkpolo finished with 8.

As for how USC clamped down on Brown, who hit 8 of 13 shots for those 21 first-half points for Washington before finishing with 23 points and shooting 1 of 12 in the second half ...

"First half we made some defensive mistakes. We decided to trap his ball screens in the second half, put more pressure, make him give the ball up and he wore down a little bit," Enfield said. "We said if he scores 20-some points, it has to be low efficiency -- he ended up 9 for 25 so our guys did a terrific job in the second half."

Said Ellis: "Just taking it personal as a team. Nobody wants guys to come out and score a lot on us. So I talked to the guys at halftime and we told each other if we can shut them in the second half then we'll win the game. We did that."