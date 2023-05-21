USC coaches react to athletic director Mike Bohn's resignation
USC football coach Lincoln Riley was the first Trojans coach to share public reaction to athletic director Mike Bohn's sudden and stunning resignation Friday.
"I will always be appreciative of Mike Bohn for his role in bringing us to USC & certainly wish both he and his family all the best," Riley posted on Twitter on Saturday afternoon. "With the current state of the programs in our Athletic Department, there is a really special opportunity ahead for all of us Trojans.
"I have full confidence that our university leadership will continue to do everything possible to support us. I truly believe that the best days of USC Athletics are right in front of us and I continue to be totally invested & excited to be a part of it. Lets stick together and always Fight On."
Meanwhile, USC baseball coach Andy Stankiewicz, who like Riley was also hired by Bohn, shared his reaction with TrojanSports.com on Sunday.
"That was a shock, honestly. That stunned me a little bit," Stankiewicz said. "Mike has been great. Obviously, he gave me an opportunity to come here and be the head coach at USC, which I will forever be grateful for that opportunity. And he's been fantastic -- I love his energy, he's just an optimistic person. But, hey man, that's life. I wish him the best as he moves forward, but I'm certainly grateful for him.
"I do know that USC, President Folt and the folks in charge, they'll find the right person to come in and be the next athletic director."
Bohn's resignation came a day after the Los Angeles Times pressed Bohn and USC officials about questions about his management of the department, with the newspaper reporting USC retained a law firm to conduct an internal review starting in March with concerns being shared about Bohn reportedly making inappropriate comments to female colleagues “about their dress, hair and weight” that left them uncomfortable.