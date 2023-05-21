USC football coach Lincoln Riley was the first Trojans coach to share public reaction to athletic director Mike Bohn's sudden and stunning resignation Friday.

"I will always be appreciative of Mike Bohn for his role in bringing us to USC & certainly wish both he and his family all the best," Riley posted on Twitter on Saturday afternoon. "With the current state of the programs in our Athletic Department, there is a really special opportunity ahead for all of us Trojans.

"I have full confidence that our university leadership will continue to do everything possible to support us. I truly believe that the best days of USC Athletics are right in front of us and I continue to be totally invested & excited to be a part of it. Lets stick together and always Fight On."