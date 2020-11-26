TrojanSports - USC-Colorado game officially cancelled due to Trojans’ COVID-19 situation

USC’s scheduled home game Saturday against Colorado in the Coliseum has been cancelled, the Pac-12 announced Thursday night. The conference cited that the Trojans would not have the minimum number of players available at a specific position group. Jon Wilner, of the Bay Area News Group, reported that USC’s offensive line was the impacted position group, per his sources. USC announced two players had tested positive earlier this week and another five had been quarantined through contact tracing protocols before following with an update earlier Thursday that another player was showing symptoms and was also being tested for COVID-19. “After consultation with USC, the Pac-12 Conference announced the game involving Colorado at USC scheduled for Saturday, November 28 will not be played. This decision was made under the Pac-12’s football policy due to USC not having the minimum number of scholarship players available for the game at a specific position group as a result of a number of positive football student-athlete COVID-19 cases and resulting isolation of additional football student-athletes under contact tracing protocols. Under Conference policy, the game will be declared a no contest,” the Pac-12 statement reads. “Not contesting this game is very disappointing to our student-athletes and our fans. While all of us want to see our football student-athletes on the field competing, our number one priority must continue to be the health and safety of all those connected to Pac-12 football programs."

Per the game cancellation guidelines established by the Pac-12 prior to the delayed season, a team must have seven offensive linemen available to be able to play. Trojans coach Clay Helton said Thursday morning he would not address who was impacted or even what position group for competitive advantage reasons (when the hope was still to play this game), but he did acknowledge it involved starters. This was an important game for the Pac-12 South standings as USC is 3-0 and atop the division while Colorado is 2-0. USC was one of just four Pac-12 teams to play a game each of the first three weeks, along with UCLA (thanks to a short-notice rescheduling), Oregon and Oregon State as the conference has been hit hard by COVID-19 setbacks despite its Quidel Corp., deal for advanced testing capacity. Colorado will instead host San Diego State. USC’s next scheduled game is just eight days away, set for Friday night against Washington State, and it’s unclear how this news impacts that contest at this point, though it casts doubt on it depending on the required quarantine period for the affected position group. Utah lost two games to its bout with COVID-19 and Arizona State has now lost three games after cancelling again this week. Helton was not asked Thursday morning how long the initial seven isolated players had to remain in quarantine and that remains unclear. Helton released a statement soon after the news was announced. "We are disappointed for our players and fans and those from Colorado that Saturday's game will not be played, but the health and safety of everyone in both programs is of the utmost priority," the statement reads. "Our players have worked hard since the summer not only to prepare for this season, but to do so in a safe manner by following all health protocols. I applaud their discipline and sacrifice in doing so. We will continue to test and monitor our players, coaches and staff, and take guidance from health officials as we prepare for our remaining games."

Wilner also reported recently the updated tiebreaker policies for the Pac-12. As he explained, with the conference on pace to have each team play 4.5 out of 6 possible regular-season games (which will be rounded up to 5), a team would have to be within one game of that league average to qualify for a divisional championship tiebreaker. So if that pace holds and the minimum threshold is four games, USC could theoretically have this game and the next cancelled, and still be able to win the division by playing its finale against UCLA.

