TrojanSports - USC commit teases big week ahead for the Trojans

Since committing two months ago and giving a jolt to the Trojans' recruiting momentum, Campbell has often signaled another big commitment on the way.

Not subscribed? TrojanSports.com is excited to offer a special FREE TRIAL for new subscribers during this unique situation nationally. Sign up and get unlimited premium access for free until Sept. 5 -- the expected start of the 2020 college football season. New subscribers can follow this link and use promo code USC2020. Returning/past subscribers can follow this link to sign in first and start here and enter the promo code.