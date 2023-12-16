Since D'Anton Lynn was hired as USC defensive coordinator at the start of the month, it has remained an ongoing intrigue what changes he and head coach Lincoln Riley would make to the defensive staff.

The first domino to tumble was the announcement last week that USC had hired North Dakota State head coach Matt Entz to serve as linebackers coach, replacing Brian Odom (although Odom's departure was not acknowledged in the announcement).

And on Saturday, another piece to the puzzle came into focus as defensive backs coach Donte Williams announced in a tweet his departure from the program after four seasons. It was subsequently reported by 247Sports' Matt Zenitz that USC would fill the position by hiring Doug Belk, who was the defensive coordinator at Houston the last three seasons.

Williams joined the staff in 2020, at one point held the title of associate head coach and then served as USC's interim head coach for 10 games (3-7 record) after Clay Helton was fired early in the 2021 season. Williams was the only assistant coach retained when Riley took over and rebuilt the staff.