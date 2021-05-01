 TrojanSports - USC defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-01 15:13:54 -0500') }} football

USC defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles

Marlon Tuipulotu was drafted in the sixth round by the Philadelphia Eagles.
Marlon Tuipulotu was drafted in the sixth round by the Philadelphia Eagles. (John McGillen/USC Athletics)
Ryan Young • TrojanSports
With five players selected so far in the 2021 NFL Draft, USC has it most draft picks since 2017.

The latest came early in the sixth round as the Philadelphia Eagles drafted Trojans defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu with the 189th overall selection.

Tuipulotu was the anchor of USC's defensive line and put together an impressive highlight reel in the fall despite the Trojans' limited six-game season, as he earned first-team All-Pac 12 honors while totaling 23 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks and a forced fumble from the nose tackle position.

The 6-foot-2, 307-pound defensive linemen was both a space-eater in the middle of the line for the Trojans but also a playmaker, flashing the ability to make plays laterally and also get into the opponent's backfield.

His sack and forced fumble early in USC's win at Utah last fall was the tone-setter for one of the Trojans' best wins of the season.

Now he'll try to make his mark on the NFL.

He follows offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker (first round), fellow defensive tackle Jay Tufele (fourth round), wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown( fourth round) and safety Talanoa Hufanga (fifth round) as Trojans drafted so far.

