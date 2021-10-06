USC details new gameday procedures requiring vaccine proof/negative test
USC announced on Tuesday that as of this Saturday fans 12 and older will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the game to gain admittance into the Coliseum.
USC followed up Wednesday with further clarification and guidelines for fans.
The change in policy is in accordance with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health's updated guidelines for large outdoor events.
See the information below for details.