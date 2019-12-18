For more on what to expect for USC today, check out our thorough Early Signing Day Preview, which includes a rundown of the players expected to sign today, links to all of our past coverage on each prospect, an overview of top prospects still in play for the Trojans and an assessment of where USC stands with its needs in this cycle.

The early signing period is underway, and USC is hoping to move up the recruiting rankings while adding to its foundation of 10 commitments.

The Trojans did not land 5-star linebacker Justin Flowe (Upland HS), who announced live on ESPNU at 11:15 that he's signing with Oregon. USC had made a strong surge in Flowe's recruitment with an extended official visit over the weekend that lasted until late in the evening Sunday, but it wasn't enough.

USC has received signed National Letters of Intent from all 10 of its commitments already, plus a new addition in 3-star DE Tuli Tuipulotu .

**This is the first new addition to the Trojans class today, as Tuipulotu was not previously committed to USC. He is the younger brother of Trojans DT Marlon Tuipulotu and has held an offer from the program since last fall.

USC filled its needs on the offensive line with six signees and at defensive tackle with two signees in this class. After bringing in only two offensive linemen each of the last two cycles, the Trojans needed to replenish the depth chart there and establish a foundation for the future. That was accomplished.

With Sekona and Pepe, the Trojans also satisfy their needs at defensive tackle, and with the surprise addition of Tuipulotu on Wednesday it remains to be seen if they'll look to add any more defensive linemen period.

USC locked in one wide receiver in Jackson on Wednesday and remains optimistic about securing 4-star WR Gary Bryant (Corona Centennial HS), who is expected to sign with his school of choice (Arizona State is the other contender) but not announce until the All-American Bowl on Jan. 4. (There has been no recent buzz between USC and 4-star WR LV Bunkley-Shelton, Gardena Serra HS, who was planning an official visit a few weeks ago that didn't materialize.)

Everything else remains unaccounted for, though.

USC brought in a large class of defensive backs last cycle, so there is not a pressing need -- especially at cornerback. But the plan all along was to sign two DBs in this cycle, and with no commits so far that remains unaccomplished. USC was hoping to get local 4-star corner Darion Green-Warren (Narbonne HS) to sign this week, even though he's not announcing until the All-American Bowl on Jan. 4, but it remains to be seen if the Trojans won that battle with Michigan. The Trojans are also still in play for 4-star Texas cornerbacks Dwight McGlothern, who took an official visit here last weekend, and Joshua Eaton, who is delaying his decision and is planning a USC official visit next month.

Meanwhile, there are not obvious leads at safety at this point. That could become a focus over the next month and a half leading into National Signing Day in February. USC added several DBs late in the cycle last year, including Dorian Hewett who played some meaningful snaps at cornerback this fall.

Since 5-star QB Bryce Young's decommitment in September, USC has also been without a quarterback pledge in this class and that isn't changing anytime soon. The Trojans made a late push for local 4-star prospect CJ Stroud, but nothing materialized there and he signed with Ohio State on Wednesday. USC is still in pursuit for 3-star former Arkansas commit Chandler Morris (son of former Arkansas coach Chad Morris), who reopened his recruitment in the last month. He's not expected to sign until February.

USC is hopeful it did enough with 4-star RB Michael Drennen II (Coffman HS/Dublin, Ohio), who took an official visit two weekends ago, but it’s not clear when he’ll make his decision. It’s also not clear where the Trojans would look at running back if they don’t land him. After signing only one RB last cycle and with Stephen Carr and Vavae Malepeai done after next season, the Trojans need to start replenishing numbers here. Perhaps they'll take a look at JUCO options if nothing else materializes before February.

Linebacker and defensive end are other questions. USC hosted 4-star Arizona State commit linebacker Jordan Banks (Narbonne HS) on a recent official visit, but he signed with the Sun Devils on Wednesday.

As for other late targets, 3-star DE Regen Terry (Florence HS/Florence, Ariz.), who visited USC this past weekend, followed through on his Arizona commitment and signed with the Wildcats. And 4-star DE Alec Bryant (Shadow Creek HS/Pearland, Texas), who was pursued by USC after his decommitment from LSU last month, announced he will be signing with a school on Wednesday.

Again, USC has limited spots and likely won't be able to address all its needs in this class. The Trojans will take what they can get and try to fill as many priority spots as possible by February with their limited available scholarships.



All while hoping to rebound in the 2021 cycle.