USC extends basketball coach Andy Enfield through the 2027-28 season

On the eve of USC's Pac-12 tournament opener, with buzz swirling for weeks as to whether Andy Enfield might be a candidate for the vacant Maryland job, the Trojans locked up their head coach with an extension through the 2027-28 season.

Now the only remaining suspense for Trojans basketball fans is whether this team can make another deep postseason run.

"We are thrilled to announce that we have signed Andy to a new six-year contract," athletic director Mike Bohn said in a statement. "Andy has continued to meet and exceed every expectation we have set for him. In our three years working together, our men's basketball program has enjoyed unprecedented success and the national landscape of college basketball has taken notice. That is a testament to Andy's leadership of the program, our coaches and support staff, and our talented basketball players. Andy's incredible accomplishments stand on their own.

"We are excited about the trajectory of our men's basketball program with regards to results, recruiting, and the development of the young men on our team. We are committed to continuing to enhance and strengthen our program as we move ahead, and we are looking forward to the immediate opportunity to make another March Madness run."

Enfield led USC to the Elite Eight last season, also earning Pac-12 Coach of the Year honors, and despite losing Pac-12 Player of the Year Evan Mobley to the NBA as a lottery pick, he has the Trojans at 25-6 this season. As the No. 3 seed in the Pac-12 tourney, USC opens play Thursday night against the winner of No. 6 Washington and No. 11 Utah.

"I am so proud of the success our players have had on the court and academically. I want to thank President Carol Folt, Mike Bohn, Brandon Sosna and Paul Perrier for their support. Their impact on our program has been significant. I also want to acknowledge how fortunate I am to be surrounded by outstanding coaches and staff, and would like to recognize our fans and students because their enthusiasm and energy have been tremendous assets," Enfield said in a statement.

"My family and I are very happy to be part of the Trojan Family. I feel great about the future of USC basketball in the Pac-12 and nationally."