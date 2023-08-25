Before USC quarterback Caleb Williams begins his encore performance to his historic Heisman season, let's take one more look back at his 10 best plays from 2022. It was a hard list to narrow down, of course, as Williams provided endless highlights in his Trojans debut. As running back Austin Jones put it, "When you're around something like that every single day nothing surprises you anymore. The crazy throws that he makes or the stuff that he does, it's just one of those things where it's just like, 'That's Caleb.'" We gave it our best shot, though. Reflect back on Williams' legendary sophomore season as we arranged our picks chronologically (not ranked) ... RELATED: USC QB Caleb Williams continues his quest for 'immortality' Saturday

1. 75-yard touchdown on a deep post to Jordan Addison vs. Stanford

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYWxlYiBXaWxsaWFtcyBkZWVwIGJvbWIgdG8gSm9yZGFuIEFkZGlz b24hIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9MNmpxWkNlUU10Ij5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vTDZqcVpDZVFNdDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCaWxseSBNIChA QmlsbHlNXzkxKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JpbGx5 TV85MS9zdGF0dXMvMTU2ODc1ODcyMjY0OTc4NDMyMT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTEsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

This play demonstrates Williams' ability to work the reads in Lincoln Riley’s offense, his arm talent and his downfield accuracy. As the first quarter winds down, Williams takes the snap from the shotgun with two receivers on either side of the formation. Wide to his right, Jordan Addison runs a long-developing deep post against Stanford’s best corner, Kyu Blu Kelly. Williams begins to churn through his reads from left to right as he sees Stanford’s cover-3 defense flow into place, working his eyes toward the middle of the field. He makes it then to the crown-jewel of the progression -- Jordan Addison bursting across the field on the deep post, the corner trailing close behind him. Upon sighting him, Williams recognizes that there’s no safety help and almost instantly launches the football. This ball can’t be thrown any better -- he sends it over 50 yards in the air before it hits Addison perfectly in stride, dropping right into the bucket before No. 3 takes it the rest of the way for a house call.

2. Game-winning 21-yard hole shot to Addison to beat Oregon State

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYWxlYiBXaWxsaWFtcyBkZWxpdmVycyBhcyBOby43IFVTQyBncmFi cyB0aGUgbGF0ZSBsZWFkIGFnYWluc3QgT3JlZ29uIFN0YXRlIPCfjq88YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vc0VkeXZLd1E4cCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3NFZHl2S3dROHA8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQ2x1dGNoUG9pbnRzIChAQ2x1 dGNoUG9pbnRzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NsdXRj aFBvaW50cy9zdGF0dXMvMTU3Mzg5NzE2NTY1ODY3MzE1Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjUsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

In the Trojans' first real high-pressure moment of last season, Williams and his offense found themselves in the red zone, down by 4 in a hostile environment. After the snap, he looks over at the route combination to his right, taking his time to let the defensive coverage show itself. Upon realizing that the Beavers are running a disguised cover-2, Williams identifies his opening as Addison races past the sitting flat corner into the “honey hole” between him and the deep safety. There isn’t much space to work with, but Williams rips the football on a line drive straight to his receiver, placing it just beyond the reach of the safety closing from just inches in front. Addison then secures the catch firmly and strides into the end zone, putting the Trojans in front with the game-winning score. Williams’ processing, pure arm talent, and most importantly, guts are what allowed USC to win the game (17-14) on this play. The confidence required to rip that ball into a hole like that with the game on the line is seriously something. When we asked Williams what his favorite play of the season was, this is the one he picked.

3. Jump pass from USC's own end zone to Addison vs. Arizona State