Last weekend, USC hosted two 2024 prospects who were already committed to other schools.

Since those visits, both backed off their other pledges and have now committed to the Trojans, as Lincoln Riley and D'Anton Lynn look to bolster the program's defensive recruiting class leading up to the early signing period next week.

On Friday, it was three-star outside linebacker Lorenzo Cowan, out of Savannah, Georgia, who announced his Trojans commitment a day after decommitting from Kentucky.