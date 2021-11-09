USC football game rescheduled for Dec. 4 due to Cal's COVID cases

USC's football game Saturday at Cal has been officially postponed, Cal announced Tuesday afternoon.

The two schools then later released a joint statement that the game has been rescheduled for Dec. 4.

"Cal contacted USC about rescheduling the game and the two schools agreed on the new date," the news release said. "The Pac-12 approved the decision to reschedule the game. The kickoff time and broadcast television network will be announced at a later date."

The initial confirmation that the game would not be played this week, soon after it was initially reported by Bay Area News Group's Jon Wilner, came just as the Trojans were heading out to the practice field.

This is the first FBS game disrupted by COVID this year.

Per Cal's official news release, the game is postponed "due to additional Cal football student-athletes who tested positive for COVID-19 and are unavailable to practice this week or play in this contest."

As neither team is in the hunt for the Pac-12 championship at this point, they will now be playing this game the day after the conference title game.

Cal released a statement from athletic director Jim Knowlton.

"It was a difficult decision to postpone this Saturday's game against USC," Knowlton said. "We know how important every one of our games is to the student-athletes, especially our seniors who have been incredible representatives of the program, but it was the right thing to do. Due to additional impact on specific position groups, we have decided to postpone Saturday's game. We have had multiple COVID-19 positives within our program, and we are taking every step we can to mitigate the spread and protect the greater community."