TrojanSports - USC Football Notes: Injury updates, final thoughts on Arizona State

USC Football Notes: Injury updates, final thoughts on Arizona State
Much has been made about USC's season opener vs. Arizona State kicking off at 9 a.m. PT on Saturday -- both outside and within the Trojans program.
USC coach Clay Helton has tried to simulate the routine for his team, scrimmaging in the Coliseum twice at that time on Saturdays this preseason and convening again for a lighter practice last weekend, when he also had the team stay in a hotel the night before to get accustomed to the routine.
"I didn’t want them doing something they hadn’t done prior," he said. "...They got used to having their own rooms, which they’re thrilled about, having their own space to sleep in. They got used to being able to acquire their individual meal and eat in their room. The days of the team meals are over and done with right now, so they got used to that. They got used to a little bit of an earlier curfew, 9:30, me tucking them in and turning the lights out. Then getting up that next morning, which was a 5:45 wake-up call for them.
"The sun was rising over the torch, over the Peristyle. It was as pretty as I’ve ever seen. I thought the kids brought great energy. There was an excitement about it. I’m glad we went through that process because it is different. It’s a different process. But they handled it extremely well, and I look forward to doing it this Saturday."
For their part, several USC players have downplayed the significance of the unusually early start time, which was set by the Pac-12 to give its marquee opening-week game a prime afternoon spotlight on the East Coast as the conference tries to maximize exposure and consideration for a potential College Football Playoff spot despite a limited 7-game season.
"I think it's just another game. I don't see all the hype around it," wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown said earlier this week. "Once I'm up, I can play any time once I'm up. It's just an early game for me, nothing too crazy."
Added quarterback Kedon Slovis: "Yeah, I agree with Amon-Ra. When we were in Pop Warner all that, we were playing 9 a.m. early games. So obviously it's something we haven't done in a while, but it's nothing that we've never done. Just getting more sleep and getting yourself used to waking up early. That's pretty much all you can do, and we kind of did it last week in a mock game week, waking up early, and I think most of our guys were ready to play."
Of course, that isn't the only thing out of the ordinary for this game -- and the games to follow. There will be no fans or families in the Coliseum or on the road this season.
"I would say the empty stadiums will be the biggest thing for us," St. Brown said. "I don’t think any of us have played in an empty stadium in our lives, even in Pop Warner you had your parents there, a few people watching. Empty stadiums, it’ll be different. We’re going to have to come up with some juice and some energy and that’s the biggest thing."
There is also rain in the forecast for Saturday morning, and that's another factor Helton and the staff have tried to prepare the Trojans for this week.
"The buckets of wet balls you have just to be able to pitch and catch, being able to catch balls without gloves, snapping balls with our specialists, holding, catching punts, things like that," Helton said. "Just to be able to take the gloves off and be able to use your hands. You put a pair of gloves on and it’s raining pretty good, it’s slip-and-slide out there. We’ll just do wet ball drills over the next couple days."
As for the pregame team meeting, it will be over Zoom, as has been the case all preseason where the Trojans have gathered across different meeting rooms in the John McKay Center with Helton piping through remotely for many of the players.
"Our team meetings have been just like this. We're able to use the majority of the JMC to spread out in different meeting rooms in all levels. But we do not have team meetings that are all together. They are all via Zoom just because of LA County, based on the square footage, you're only allowed so many people in a room. And there is no room that we can have an entire team in. So all our team meetings are via this," Helton said.
"I do address the team at the end of a practice. I can address them being spaced out appropriately. But as far as team meetings, no, we have not had one that we've had the entire team together. ... It's separated offensively and defensively, specialists. This has been a scattered year and being apart. But we try to make the most of it with our engagement of our players as hard as we can."
Injury updates
Helton reiterated the positive updates he delivered earlier in the week while appearing on Trojans Live.
Running backs Vavae Malepeai (hamstring) and Markese Stepp (ankle/turf toe) will be available Saturday.
In regard to Stepp, Helton said, "He looked really good this week."
That means USC will have all four of its established running backs available at once for the first time, making their usage one of the intriguing subplots of the game.
Outside linebacker Drake Jackson (hamstring) and linebacker Kana'i Mauga are also full-go.
Helton didn't mention anyone who will not be available Saturday, but those were the injury matters of most question.
Reaction to Cal-Washington cancellation
The Pac-12 has already been dealt its first COVID-19-related setback as the Cal-Washington game this weekend has been cancelled due to "the Golden Bears' inability to field a competitive roster following the results of one positive COVID-19 test and subsequent contact tracing."
Helton shared his reaction Thursday and the message he's reiterated to his team.
"It’s been a daily message. I’m proud of our guys. Like I said, it’s part of the toughness, the discipline, and being together and united in this. It’s a part of the world right now, and you know, it’s something that we have to try to be as consistent as humanly possible," he said. "Our kids have done an amazing job since we left Mar. 15 of trying to do everything right. The message to them -- and it really was at the start of the week -- because I knew the excitement they had for this week was, ‘Guys, we made it to this point. Now don’t get comfortable. Don’t get relaxed. We’ve seen what’s gone on across the country, and some is no fault to anybody, but you have to try as hard as you can to be able to put yourself in safe situations.'
"A lot of it comes down to decision-making. Making the great decisions of wearing a mask, staying socially distanced. Don’t put yourself in an atmosphere to get it, which not only hurts you individually but hurts your team. That’s going to be a part of this thing. We’ve got seven weeks for us to build an adequate resume, and we need all seven weeks. We’re at the Thursday of Week 1, saying prayers every night. Stay healthy, stay safe, and we continue to move forward.""
Cornerback clarity
It has seemed based on comments from coaches this preseason that junior Olaijah Griffin and sophomore Chris Steele had emerged as the likely starting cornerbacks, after Isaac Taylor-Stuart played an equal share of the snaps last season. And Helton confirmed that Thursday.
"I perceive [Taylor-Stuart] helping out. I think OG and Chris have had terrific camps. You have to remember, ITS is coming off a pretty significant knee injury and is doing well, has had a good camp, and right now, he’s slotted in that next position," Helton said. "We’ll see how the game goes and how it flows, but I like where ITS is. He’s really gained confidence, which is really needed, over these last six weeks. I think as we continue over this season, that confidence will grow. But he’s in a position to help us. I think it’ll be more about how the game is flowing and what Donte [Williams] wants to do there."
Setting the bar high for EA and Hufanga
When asked what he was most looking forward to seeing Saturday, Helton named a handful of players but put extra emphasis on junior linebacker Palaie Gaoteote and safety Talanoa Hufanga.
"I cannot wait, I'll tell you the one I cannot wait to see play, I'm expecting big things from EA. He has just had an amazing six weeks," Helton said. "I can't wait to see his progression under [Todd Orlando]. That's one of the more exciting things that I'm looking forward to watching is to see his progression. I'm looking forward to seeing how our personnel, which I think is very good with this system, how it looks in actual game situations. And I'm looking forward to watching Talanoa because this system, just watching it in practices, has provided him the opportunity to make such amazing plays in this camp.
"He's had pick-sixes, he's had caused turnovers, he's all over the place. So I'm looking forward to being able to watch not only guys who may be coming new on the scene but guys that I think are really gonna thrive in this new defensive system."
Containing Jayden Daniels
USC has studied Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels' scrambling tendencies to prepare for the versatile standout who had 355 rushing yards last season.
"We visited on yesterday, we studied the quarterback and his escape path, because I think each quarterback has a unique way that he tries to escape, whether it's laterally or whether it's through his throwing hand, whether he's a kid that stays disciplined in stepping up in the pocket, escape vertically through vertical pass rush lanes. Is he a kid that once his eyes come down do they ever come back up? Do they ever come back up to throw the ball, what's the tendency there? Or is once his eyes come down is he a runner? Is he a guy that slides? Is he a guy that when he's close to the numbers or outside does he escort himself out of bounds or does he fight for extra yards? Those are things that we study and we communicate to our players, especially with Jayden," Helton said.
"Jayden is one of the kids that have done a really good job of being able to extend plays and being able to move the chains with his legs. One of the clips that we've actually shown, that we've actually seen is if you remember last year versus Washington State, they were in a close ball game with about 30 seconds left and he takes off running. He's usually a kid that slides or gets out of bounds and he knows he's in a competitive situation and he throws himself into the end zone, actually going through two kids. So he is dangerous. He can win games with his legs. And not to go through the schematics of what we're doing, but yes, T.O. does have some schematical things that he does for athletic quarterbacks that will be used on Saturday."