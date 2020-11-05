TrojanSports - USC Football Notes: Injury updates, final thoughts on Arizona State

Much has been made about USC's season opener vs. Arizona State kicking off at 9 a.m. PT on Saturday -- both outside and within the Trojans program.

USC coach Clay Helton has tried to simulate the routine for his team, scrimmaging in the Coliseum twice at that time on Saturdays this preseason and convening again for a lighter practice last weekend, when he also had the team stay in a hotel the night before to get accustomed to the routine.

"I didn’t want them doing something they hadn’t done prior," he said. "...They got used to having their own rooms, which they’re thrilled about, having their own space to sleep in. They got used to being able to acquire their individual meal and eat in their room. The days of the team meals are over and done with right now, so they got used to that. They got used to a little bit of an earlier curfew, 9:30, me tucking them in and turning the lights out. Then getting up that next morning, which was a 5:45 wake-up call for them.

"The sun was rising over the torch, over the Peristyle. It was as pretty as I’ve ever seen. I thought the kids brought great energy. There was an excitement about it. I’m glad we went through that process because it is different. It’s a different process. But they handled it extremely well, and I look forward to doing it this Saturday."

For their part, several USC players have downplayed the significance of the unusually early start time, which was set by the Pac-12 to give its marquee opening-week game a prime afternoon spotlight on the East Coast as the conference tries to maximize exposure and consideration for a potential College Football Playoff spot despite a limited 7-game season.

"I think it's just another game. I don't see all the hype around it," wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown said earlier this week. "Once I'm up, I can play any time once I'm up. It's just an early game for me, nothing too crazy."

Added quarterback Kedon Slovis: "Yeah, I agree with Amon-Ra. When we were in Pop Warner all that, we were playing 9 a.m. early games. So obviously it's something we haven't done in a while, but it's nothing that we've never done. Just getting more sleep and getting yourself used to waking up early. That's pretty much all you can do, and we kind of did it last week in a mock game week, waking up early, and I think most of our guys were ready to play."

Of course, that isn't the only thing out of the ordinary for this game -- and the games to follow. There will be no fans or families in the Coliseum or on the road this season.

"I would say the empty stadiums will be the biggest thing for us," St. Brown said. "I don’t think any of us have played in an empty stadium in our lives, even in Pop Warner you had your parents there, a few people watching. Empty stadiums, it’ll be different. We’re going to have to come up with some juice and some energy and that’s the biggest thing."

There is also rain in the forecast for Saturday morning, and that's another factor Helton and the staff have tried to prepare the Trojans for this week.

"The buckets of wet balls you have just to be able to pitch and catch, being able to catch balls without gloves, snapping balls with our specialists, holding, catching punts, things like that," Helton said. "Just to be able to take the gloves off and be able to use your hands. You put a pair of gloves on and it’s raining pretty good, it’s slip-and-slide out there. We’ll just do wet ball drills over the next couple days."

As for the pregame team meeting, it will be over Zoom, as has been the case all preseason where the Trojans have gathered across different meeting rooms in the John McKay Center with Helton piping through remotely for many of the players.

"Our team meetings have been just like this. We're able to use the majority of the JMC to spread out in different meeting rooms in all levels. But we do not have team meetings that are all together. They are all via Zoom just because of LA County, based on the square footage, you're only allowed so many people in a room. And there is no room that we can have an entire team in. So all our team meetings are via this," Helton said.

"I do address the team at the end of a practice. I can address them being spaced out appropriately. But as far as team meetings, no, we have not had one that we've had the entire team together. ... It's separated offensively and defensively, specialists. This has been a scattered year and being apart. But we try to make the most of it with our engagement of our players as hard as we can."