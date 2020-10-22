TrojanSports - USC Football Notes: Insight on the linebackers, D-line and injury updates

**NOT SUBSCRIBED? Sign up with our 60-day FREE TRIAL for full premium access with no strings attached. Cancel anytime before the end of the 60-day trial and you will not be charged. New subscribers can use code 60USC and this link to take advantage of the offer. Returning past subscribers can start here and log in first.**

There aren't many starting roles up in the air on the defensive side for USC, but middle linebacker is perhaps the most interesting ongoing position battle. Except it hasn't been much of an active battle to this point. Redshirt senior Jordan Iosefa was ruled out for the season before camp even started while needing yet another knee surgery, intriguing but unproven redshirt sophomore Solomon Tuliaupupu was also lost for the season to a knee surgery, and junior Kana'i Mauga -- like Iosefa, a leading contender at the position, has been setback by a hamstring injury this preseason. That's left the door wide open for sophomore Ralen Goforth to assert himself. RELATED: USC LB Palaie Gaoteote reaching 'another level' entering his third season Head coach Clay Helton was asked Thursday if that means Goforth is in line for that starting role. "That would be the decision for us as we move forward. Ralen's playing good football right now and Kana'i has had a ton of experience and we'll have to see who is best for the moment," Helton said. "Doesn't mean it will stay that way, it'll be a competitive thing throughout the season at all those positions, but we're anticipating getting Kana'i back very soon. He's actually going to do some individual drill work today and I've watched him run over the past couple days. He's starting to look really healthy so now we're gonna transfer into getting him back on the field over the next couple days, which will be fun to see. So hopefully over the next two weeks we'll be able to gauge where he's at." With fellow junior Palaie Gaoteote manning the other inside linebacker spot -- the Rover -- Mauga is positioned as the most experienced player left at middle linebacker, having racked up 61 tackles, 7 tackles for loss and 3 sacks last season while making eight starts and playing in all 13 games. "He was really flourishing until the hamstring," Helton said. But Goforth, a 4-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class, is one of the more intriguing young players on the roster and came into camp determined to win that starting role. This is what he told TrojanSports.com before the start of camp. "First and foremost, my personal goal is just to win the starting job," Goforth said. "Last year I sat behind John Houston, I learned a lot sitting behind him. He taught me a lot about the defense and showed me what the coaches wanted to see and stuff like that. I learned a lot from John Houston. He played a big role in me adjusting to college. I didn't really get the opportunity to really play as much as I wanted to, but looking forward to this year I can't really think much about the past. I'm just staying hungry, staying ready. I'm just looking forward to this year and what the opportunity presents me." Either way, it sounds likely that both Goforth and Mauga will get their opportunities this fall. Defensive coordinator Todd Orlando talked last week about those two and Gaoteote really standing out to him. "I will say this about all three of them, they're extremely sharp kids. I'm telling you. We have really strained them mentally and all those guys have picked up the package really, really well," Orlando said. "So I'm excited to see how that shakes out, who ends up being the guys. But they're all gonna play. They do some really good things."

Trout out for the season

Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Trevor Trout, a 4-star Rivals100 prospect in the 2018 recruiting class, will not play this season and might not play again for the Trojans due to a back injury, Helton said. Trout played briefly in two games last season but did not record any stats. "Trevor right now has really dealt with a back injury. It's something that has plagued him for a while now. Won't be with us this season, and moving forward could be a medical situation for us," Helton said. "But Trevor has been an unbelievable teammate for us and student for us. We'll see what the future holds for him. Right now he won't be with us this season. He's focusing on his academics and trying to get [his] back well."

More injury updates

In addition to the Mauga and Trout updates, Helton also provided clarity on the status of freshman receiver Gary Bryant Jr. and redshirt sophomore linebacker Tayler Katoa. The early reports on Bryant -- the Trojans' highest-ranked Class of 2020 recruit -- were encouraging early on as the speedy slot weapon looked like he could carve out some role this season. But he's been sidelined of late, and Helton explained the situation Thursday. "He’s got just a mild ankle sprain right now. He’s already back running in the pool. He’s been out at practice each day. Nothing severe, but does have an ankle sprain that we’re dealing with," he said. "I know his work ethic, I foresee him being ready for Arizona State. We'll see where it's at, but he’s gotten better each and every day." As for Katoa, who rejoined the program this year after a two-year church mission, he is one of many Trojans dealing with a hamstring injury. "Tayler is going to be available for us. He’s dealing with a little bit of a tight hamstring right now, has been in and out," Helton said. "I think we’ll have him back in the very near future. He’s put a lot of work in. What a great kid. To be able to go and do a two-year mission, to put not only his college academic career but his college football career on hold to practice his faith and then to come back, he’s been a welcomed sight for us, especially from a depth standpoint. He’s going to provide some depth at that linebacker position, as well as special teams. "He’s one of the older guys now. I remember him as a rookie, and now you look up and he’s a full-grown man. He’s fixing to be 23 years old. He brings a level of maturity, both on the field and off that’s very appreciated at this time, when dealing with some injuries at the position."

More thoughts on the defensive line ...

Helton indicated there won't be a formal depth chart released publicly until the Friday before the Nov. 7 season opener, but the starting defensive line seems easy to guess at this point. With Jay Tufele opted out of the season, the clear-cut starters are obviously redshirt junior Marlon Tuipulotu and senior Brandon Pili, but it also seems likely that redshirt senior Caleb Tremblay would fill the other spot in what we expect will most often be a three-man defensive front. Helton praised Tremblay, who made two starts last season and had 3 tackles for loss and 2 sacks. "I think Caleb Tremblay not only in the scrimmage but in yesterday's practice really stood out and is doing a nice job applying pressure on the quarterback and really having his best camp since he's been here," Helton said,. Redshirt senior Connor Murphy and redshirt junior Nick Figueroa would seem like the next options on a unit that rotates heavily. Here's what Helton said overall about what he's observed with the defensive line and new position coach Vic So'oto this camp. "One thing, I've got to commend Vic So'oto and what he's doing with the defensive line I think is extraordinary. He is a fundamental technician and a guy that, again, I think is a master of his craft," Helton said. "I've watched guys propel forward. I think Marlon is playing at an exceptionally high level right now. He's brought young people, we have a lot of young people out there especially on the interior that have to grow up and grow up fast. I think of a Kobe Pepe and a Stanley [Ta'ufo'ou] and those type of guys. And then he's taken some old guys, some vets and made them even better. ... "Nick Figueroa has had his best camp since he's been here. Connor Murphy continues to get better. So I like it. He's completely focused on his job, which is to improve that group" Helton added that the effectiveness of the pass rush in the Trojans' first scrimmage last Saturday was especially encouraging. "If you're able to drop seven in coverage and get to the Q[B] with a four-man rush, that's gold. That's what you want. That wins championships," he said. "It's been neat to see those guys, and not only we're an aggressive blitz team, but when that four-man rush comes and you're getting to the quarterback, that's been neat to see. And I think their techniques and fundamentals have improved under Vic." Part of that four-man rush is the "B-backer" outside linebacker spot that lines up a few yards offset to the side of the rest of the defensive line. That will be sophomore Drake Jackson's spot when he's active, but he's been slowed by a hamstring injury this preseason. In the meantime, redshirt junior Hunter Echols and redshirt sophomore Abdul-Malik McClain have filled the void. "Both guys I think it's a wonderful opportunity for them," Helton said. "Obviously McClain played a lot of ball for us last year. Those edge players are invaluable. I'll be honest with you, when I was talking about that four-man rush, those were some of the guys that got there on Saturday and got to the quarterback. So it's been great to see that it doesn't take just a Drake Jackson to provide that rush. It's been not only a Hunter and a Malik but it's been the interior players too and what they brought. "Even a young player. I was so proud of [defensive lineman] Jamar Sekona the other day and Tuli [Tuipulotu], two rookies that were just causing havoc on that line. So it's been neat to see that defensive group and how they've grown and it's a wonderful opportunity for Hunter and Malik to really put their resume on tape right now while Drake's out and provide that trust and that confidence that T.O.'s looking for for them to step out on that field."

Sean Snyder's impact on special teams

Asked overall what he's learned about his team through the first half of preseason camp, Helton highlighted the impact made by Orlando and new special teams coordinator Sean Snyder. "I've been extremely appreciative of TO and Sean Snyder because they have, with this little amount of time and not having a spring, I think they have done right by our players in trying to keep it simple for them, not trying to put too much on them, allowing them to play fast, not trying to overburden them with a ton of schemes," he said. Helton specifically mentioned the impact Snyder, a former All-American punter at Kansas State, is having on returning starting punter Ben Griffiths, who averaged a modest 41.2 yards per punt in his debut season. "What I've seen has not only been is he a master of scheme, but he's really a master of technique and fundamentals," Helton said of Snyder. "He's worked specifically with our punters and kickers on techniques and fundamentals and I've watched them grow. I believe Ben is an extreme talent, but he's even taken him to a different level. He has taken a young person like [kicker] Parker Lewis and has really compelled him into a competitive situation both in kickoff and field goals. It's been neat to watch each guy grow underneath him, and I think the guys that have benefitted the most have been the specialists from a fundamental technique standpoint. They're killing the ball right now. They really are. "He's a master of his craft and it's evident just by the production that we're getting from the specialists, and like I said earlier I'm appreciative that he's keeping the schemes pretty simple for the rest of our special teams unit so we can get good at something going into that first ballgame."

Practice schedule