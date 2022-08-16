Lincoln Riley calls it the "internal pull," and it's that nebulous space between satisfaction and the other end the spectrum that he seeks out, especially this time of year.

"It continues to be a very much overall back-and-forth camp," he said Tuesday after practice. "... We leave the field, one group's going to be happy, one group's going to be pissed -- for me it's always you're happy and mad both at the same time. Which is how I should feel. I want to feel that internal pull, where it's like you feel that back and forth and both sides are having success and both sides are being challenged. And I think that's what's happening right now."

RELATED: Everything Lincoln Riley said after USC's 10th practice of fall camp | Video and photo gallery from practice Tuesday | Video interviews from USC practice

After crediting the defense for winning a big chunk of last week's practices, Riley acknowledged it was the Trojans' high-powered offense that stood out most from the team's first preseason scrimmage Sunday.

The scrimmage was closed to media, so the interviews Tuesday after practice were the first nuggets of insight into how it went. Riley was stingy when it came to details -- outside of spotlighting the two best defensive plays of the day -- while leaving out the specifics of the offensive success.