USC four-star DT commit Jaimeon Winfield shuts down recruitment

USC has made it clear to recruits that once committed they are expected to not take any visits to other schools.
That policy factored into four-star linebacker Xavier Griffin decommitting earlier this month, but it may have also been a driving force in four-star defensive tackle Jaimeon Winfield's announcement Friday that he's shutting down his recruitment.
Winfield, from Richardson, Texas, had been getting a strong push of late from in-state Texas A&M, but he announced on social media that he's fully locked in with the Trojans.
Winfield, ranked the No. 11 DT and No. 187 overall national prospect in this class, is part of an impressive group of USC defensive line commits, along with four-star Rivals250 DT Tomuhini Topui and three-star DTs Malik Brooks and Jake Johnson, along with four-star defensive ends Simote Katoanga and Braeden Jones.