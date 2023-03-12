USC didn't have to worry about its place in the 68-team NCAA tournament field, but the range of projections for where it could be seeded and sent left plenty of suspense for the tournament selection show Sunday.

The Trojans (22-9) received a No. 10 seed and will open tournament play in Columbus, Ohio, vs. Michigan State (19-12).

USC is making its third straight NCAA tournament appearance under coach Andy Enfield (it would be four straight if the 2020 tournament hadn't been cancelled during the pandemic).

Officially, this Enfield's fifth NCAA tournament appearance in 10 seasons.

USC finished third in the Pac-12 but lost its first conference tournament game, to Arizona State on Thursday, but the Trojans had won eight of their previous 11 games -- including an upset of rival UCLA, which earned a No. 2 seed.

Michigan State is led by Tyson Walker (14.6 points per game) and Joey Hauser (14.2 PPG, 6.9 rebounds per game).

Enfield and players are set to speak to reporters momentarily so check back for more.