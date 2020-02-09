There are bad losses, there are tough losses and then there are ... whatever this one would be called.

Head-scratching? Infuriating? Self-inflicted?

Arizona State went more than 11 minutes without a made field goal at the end of the second half before Remy Martin rattled in a jumper with 16.2 seconds left, and that was enough for a 66-64 Sun Devils win over visiting USC.

How?

Good question with an easy answer. The Trojans committed 24 turnovers -- 16 in the second half alone -- shot just 10 of 17 from the free throw line and got only 3 shots for their best player all game.

It was a sloppy, undisciplined and disjointed performance from the suddenly reeling Trojans (17-7, 6-5 Pac-12), who have now dropped three games in a row.

"Twenty-four turnovers, it's just too many. … I thought we lost our composure in the second half," USC coach Andy Enfield would say.

The ending effectively summed it all up.

USC, which had led by as many as 13 points late in the first half, had built a new lead late in the second half, going up 64-59 on a pair of Daniel Utomi free throws with 2:22 to play.

Alonze Verge quickly got to the line for Arizona State (15-8, 6-4) for two made free throws of his own, and USC point guard Ethan Anderson promptly turned it over on the inbounds against the Sun Devils' press. Worse, Anderson was almost immediately whistled for a foul on Remy Martin beyond the arc, sending him to the line for three shots. He made all three to tie it with 2:15 remaining.

On the other end, Nick Rakocevic then threw the ball away trying to make an aggressive pass, resulting in yet another turnover. Arizona State got two shots off on the other end missing both, but it wouldn't matter.

Anderson was sent to the line with 1:03 left and missed both foul shots. This time Arizona State got three looks at the basket -- including a jump ball with possession in their favor -- before Martin rattled in a jumper that hit the backboard twice and rolled all the way around the rim before falling in with 16.2 on the clock to give the hosts a 66-64 lead.

It was Arizona State's first made field goal since a Martin dunk with 11:28 left in the half and they had missed 15 straight shots inbetween. Incredibly, it didn't matter.

With one last chance to tie, USC remained chaotic. Anderson drove into the paint before kicking it out way behind Jonah Mathews, who had to track the ball down and then scramble with just a few seconds remaining. He hoisted a rushed off-balance shot that never came close and that was it.

The Trojans wanted a foul call on Martin. Enfield said it was the same situation as the foul that was called against Anderson that gave Martin those three pivotal free throws.

"It was definitely a foul. He stood underneath him as he shot it. That's why he shot an airball," Enfield said. "I'm not going to cut on the officials or say anything negative, but in our opinion that's a foul. I'm not going to say anything more about it."

Ultimately, USC never needed to be in that position. The Trojans looked baffled against Arizona State's press all game, made bad decisions otherwise and in general couldn't seem to get out of their own way.

The 24 turnovers were easily a season high and more than double what USC had committed in any of the last four games.

Mathews missed the final shot, but he had keyed USC's early lead while finishing with 22 points (including 5-of-9 shooting from 3-point range). It was overall a nice bounce-back game for the senior, who had shot just 8 of 34 the last three games overall.

Utomi had 15 points and 7 rebounds, and Anderson finished with 12 points but also 4 turnovers. Rakocevic had 8 points and 12 rebounds but 5 turnoves.

And adding to the frustrations of the evening, freshman forward Onyeka Okongwu took just 3 shots, making 2 to finish with 5 points and 6 rebounds. His minutes were limited in the first half after picking up two early fouls, but that doesn't explain his total absence from the offense.

"They did a good job of double-teaming," Enfield said. "O and Nick had their guys sealed on their back a few times and the guards didn't throw them the ball -- I know they got frustrated. We've got to give our big guys the ball when they're open."

Martin led Arizona State with 22 points, while Verge chipped in 16 off the bench.

USC had a chance to take sole possession of first place in the Pac-12 entering its home game with Colorado last week. Instead, the Trojans are now tied for fifth in the league after these three straight losses.

"It's a tough roadtrip. We lost a close game to Arizona and a buzzer-beater here so it's a hard roadtrip for us," Enfield said.

