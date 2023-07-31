Emmanuel Pregnon didn't get much of a recruiting experience the first time around.

As he recalls, Wyoming and Northern Colorado were the only schools to show him any interest as a two-star offensive line prospect coming out of high school in Denver, and the Cowboys made it an easy decision by offering him his only scholarship opportunity.

Pregnon's recruitment out of the transfer portal this spring was quite different, however, and yet in the end the decision was just as clear to him.

"It was just an eye-opening experience to be honest. I didn't get that much interest coming out of high school, so what I was seeing and what I was receiving in that moment of time, it was like night and day different. It was just crazy. Once in a lifetime experience," Pregnon said. "A lot of offers coming in day [after day], I'm having to answer so many calls -- it's like I'm a businessman for a couple of days."

After a breakout redshirt sophomore season at Wyoming, Pregnon was indeed a hot commodity on the post-spring transfer market and considered a significant addition for USC, as he will now compete in fall camp for a starting job at offensive guard with redshirt senior Gino Quinones.

So what made the Trojans such a clear choice for him in the end?

"I think that answer is simple -- it's Lincoln Riley," Pregnon said, laughing. "Who don't want to play for Lincoln Riley? I just want[ed] to come play for a top program and I want to be able to showcase my talent and I wanted to do it with, I feel like, a program and coaching staff that would get me to that next level mentally and physically as well, just being elite overall. That's what I wanted to do. I know Lincoln Riley could do that."