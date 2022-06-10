The final stages of the recruiting process could come together quickly for 2023 power forward Devin Williams. The 6-foot-10 prospect from Centennial High School in Corona is emerging as a top recruit on the West Coast in the class, and he recently narrowed his options down to five top schools.

USC made the list along with UCLA, UNLV, Texas Tech and Arizona. The Bruins just offered him a week ago while Arizona has yet to offer Williams. Still, the local schools have put themselves in a strong position at this point in the year with USC currently hosting Williams on an official visit.

He previously visited Santa Clara as well, and he hopes to have a date scheduled to take an official visit to UCLA soon as well.

Narrowing the list down to five options will create some direction for Williams as he pushes forward into what will be a key stretch in his recruitment.

“Cutting my list down it goes into relationship with the coaching staffs,” he said. “I have close relationships with all the coaches that are there, and who’s been recruiting me early. So, loyalty goes a long way most definitely.”

The Trojans jumped in early in the process with Williams, who helped lead Centennial to a CIF Open Division state title this spring. That early interest has put the program in strong position to earn his commitment along with some other connections he has to the school.

So, his latest visit to USC is a key part of the overall process.