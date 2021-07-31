USC hosting big recruiting BBQ event -- see who's visiting Saturday
USC is hosting a big recruiting BBQ for prospects from both coasts Saturday on campus.
After a busy June of official visits, a new recruiting dead period went into effect for the first few weeks of July, before allowing another window for schools to host prospects -- unofficial visits only.
USC has a mix of commits and top targets from both the 2022 and 2023 classes on campus today and we have the full list over on Trojan Talk.
