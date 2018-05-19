Everyone knew USC hoped to continue building a pipeline at Honolulu St. Louis High School. Trojan coaches have regularly gone to the Hawaiian football powerhouse to recruit prospects.

This year, the main target seemed to be Rivals100 defensive tackle Faatui Tuitele. USC coaches has been after him for quite sometime.

Tuitele visited USC last weekend and with him on the trip was teammate Gino Quinones.

Quinones is class of 2019 lineman who can play on either offense or defense. Rivals.com has him rated as a three-star defensive tackle and he plays next to Tuitele on the line at St. Louis HS.

Shortly after Quinones visited, Trojan coaches realized there's two linemen at St. Louis HS they want at USC.

The 6-foot-4, 275-pounder was offered a scholarship the Friday after his visit and he committed on the spot. TrojanSports.com caught up with him in the very early morning pacific time and the young prospect was emotional about his pledge.

"I just want to say, to all the athletes out there, you just have to keep striving and believe in God and keep your faith strong in God," Quinones told TrojanSports.com "You don't have to be rated, you don't have to have stars. Like me, I don't have stars and I got this offer. It's a blessing to have all these offers and this is a dream come true."

He says his trip to USC was really what helped secure his commitment.

"Being there with my favorite group of guys, my teammates, my d-line boys, we created a special, special bond which is super important to have, especially on the field," Quinones said. "Creating that bond off the field I thought was such an important thing. And to go to the mainland itself and then to see the dream school along with my brothers, along with my brothers. They support me a lot to, even when I was down on the field. That was a huge thing. But that visit was amazing and they did a good job showing us around the campus. Coach (Johnny) Nansen, that's when he started to show interest in me. It all started from there. I'm just happy we took that trip, it was important. The trip wasn't going to happen financially but I'm thankful for my parents and everyone who supported me. My friends, especially my family and my girlfriends family. They supported me a lot. They made this trip financially possible. To visit USC, it's a special place. It was too bad I didn't get to see my classmates, Jordan Iosefa or Kana'i (Mauga) but they're on their break. It would have been great to see them and talk to them a little bit but USC is a special place. The coaches and the players know it to. It's a place I've always wanted to go to."

USC's recruiting pipeline to the state of Hawaii also helped out. Quinones has grilled fellow locals about what the Trojans have to offer. Everything he heard was positive.

"I knew straight from the start they had something special there," Quinones said. "USC is a special place and the players talk about it a lot. Vavae Malepeai, I talked to him a couple times, I talked to Jordan Iosefa, they said it's a special place. They said they made the right decision and they're happy there. They're glad they made that decision. Kana'i Mauga, I met him at a linebackers camp even though I play defensive line. He loves it there. So those are all the players I definitely want to be on the same team with."

Outside of USC's connection to St. Louis HS, Quinones was interested in the school for many other reasons. He says he knew he might commit the second Neil Callaway and Johnny Nansen started to show interest.

"First of all, I would like to thank God for the opportunity and USC for giving me this offer and this opportunity to go to the University of Southern California," Quinones said. "USC has always been my dream school. After visiting their campus last week Friday, I was so stoked to be at my dream college. They knew who I was and they watched my film over the weekend and when they gave me the offer, it was just a dream come true for me. We stared talking for two or three days and if they offered me, I thought I would definitely want to commit. The coaches really like me so I was thankful for that. Right when they offered me, the coach asked me if I wanted to be a Trojan. USC being my dream school, I said of course coach. He said we're going to offer you a scholarship. So right then and there, I called my parents and talked about it. We agreed to commit."

Those two coaches made the young lineman feel comfortable in making a college decision so quickly.

"It was the just the coaching staff, especially after visiting there," Quinones said. "I really like what kind of coaching staff and what kind of ideas they have going on there. Coach Nansen and Coach Callaway, they showed great interest in me. All those other schools that offered me a scholarship, they offered me a scholarship. It was just different. Coach Nansen offered me a scholarship and they were so interested in me, it led me to commit right there. They showed a lot of interest in me committing and they were saying a lot of great things. So that played a big role in why I committed so fast. What they have going on up there is something I want to be a part of. Faith is always the number one thing, family comes second and education and then football. Everything about USC, not only was it my dream school but they have everything I look for in a college. And being USC is my dream school, it's just a huge bonus and addition."

He says he's considered USC a dream school for a while. He first started watching the Trojans at age four, the same time he first started playing football. While he describes himself as a general football fan and not a fan of one team, he knows his USC football history. And it impresses him.

"I've just been watching them for a long time and a lot of great players came out of there from Reggie Bush, Mark Sanchez, I remember them from way back, as far as I can remember. After hearing about how the coaching staff is and how they run their program, faith, family and football, I appreciate it. All of my high school years, all my teammates, Jordan Iosefa, he was a great guy. he's a good athlete and a good person and good leader to. To know great players like him go to that school, that shows how good of a program USC is."

After Quinones told USC's coaching staff he wanted to commit, he received a lot of love from those around the program he respects so much.

"They were excited, almost the whole coaching staff texted me and a lot of support has been out there so far from the USC family and USC alumni," Quinones said. "Their reaction to me right now is great and I appreciate it and I definitely want to be a part of a program that's going to support me all the way and want me there playing football."

When asked about his future position, he said he thinks he'll be an interior offensive lineman at USC.

"It's been to discussed to play offensive line," Quinones says when asked about his future position at USC. "But they think I could play defensive line. if the coaches need me at offensive line then I'll definitely play offensive line. They're going to talk that over and it'll definitely be discussed when I take my official visit. Everything will be settled by the time I take my official visit over there. I'm pretty sure they're leaning towards offensive lineman. They're in the need of that position so if the coach wants me there, I'm definitely willing to play it for the team and wherever the coaches need me. They told me they're looking forward to having a new offensive lineman, so if they want me there, I'm there. They brought it up and said interior, so center or guard it would definitely be."

Quinones says he still doesn't have a date set for that next USC visit.

"No, they're still discussing it," Quinones said when asked if he knew when would take an official visit to USC. "For me, my plan is to prepare for this upcoming season. It's my last season defending two state titles and my lasts season with all my brothers on the team and a great coaching staff. So, it would be great to have an official visit after the season so I can focus on my senior season. That would be great. if the coaches want me there or need me there throughout the season or the summer, of course I'm going to be there."

It might not matter when exactly he visits USC. It's the only visit he plans to take.

"I'm verbally committed and I didn't commit for no reason," Quinones said when asked if he would visit another school. I'm pretty sure it's just going to be USC."

It also seems unlikely he'll back off his pledge to USC without visiting another school. He hasn't been to the Continental United State often.

"That was my first visit there and it was actually my second time to the mainland," Quinones said when asked about his recent trip to USC.