Sam Greene's recruitment took a little while to get going and then it was like the dam broke. The Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances defensive tackle is in his first year at the powerhouse program and college coaches are really excited about his potential. Penn State, Boston College, Texas A&M, and USC are the schools that have stood out to Greene so far but he hasn't visited all of them yet. That doesn't matter for Greene and now he's committed to USC, announcing his choice during St. Frances Academy's game on Thursday night.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

"They have a family-oriented coaching staff and they really treat their players like they're one of theirs," said Greene. "I like the way they do things out there. "I've been talking to coach Nua, the GAs, all the recruiting people, coach Riley, Caleb (Williams), and some of the other players on the team," he said. "It's been almost everyday. "It's like home for me because Caleb is from where I'm from," Greene said. "Jordan (Addison) is from where I'm from. They're all from the DMV so it's like home. The coaches really get that. It definitely played a big role, knowing there are some guys from the DMV there. A lot of those guys are from where I'm from. That was a big influence on me. "I heard the environment is like no other," he said. "Going to school in Southern California, that's the dream."

RIVALS' REACTION...