USC lands at No. 14 in AP preseason poll

Considering USC is coming off a miserable 4-8 season, there is a lot of confidence in the Trojans and Lincoln Riley nationally.

USC landed at No. 14 in the AP preseason poll, released Monday, after earlier being voted 15th in the USA TODAY coaches poll.

Of course, this Trojans team barely resembles the 2021 squad, as Riley has turned over a large percentage of the roster, bringing in 21 players from the transfer portal or JUCO along with the incoming freshman class.

As for other Pac-12 teams, Utah was ranked No. 7 and Oregon No. 11 in the AP poll.

