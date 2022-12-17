It is a busy recruiting weekend around the country, and that has led to a number of new commitments as prospects position themselves to officially join programs next week during the early signing period. Some recruits are still taking visits figuring out exactly where they want to go, while others are having final discussions about their decisions.

Saturday, USC added a recruit who visited earlier in the fall with three-star 2023 defensive lineman Elijah Hughes giving the Trojans his commitment over offers from Virginia Tech, Stanford, Maryland, Miami, Cal, Duke and a host of Ivy League schools.

The 6-foot-3 prospect from Arlington, Virginia (Washington-Liberty High School) started to see more attention come his way this summer, and the progress he showed led to an offer from the Trojans.

He quickly set up a visit to see USC in person and made the trek out to Los Angeles once the season began.

Hughes ended up taking summer visits to Virginia Tech and Stanford, plus he took an official visit to Maryland as well.

USC rekindled its pursuit recently leading to his decision to head out west to play for Lincoln Riley, Shaun Nua and the Trojans.

"I am extremely grateful for each and every coach who took the time to get to know me throughout this recruiting process," Hughes wrote in a social media post announcing his decision.