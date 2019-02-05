Hewett, who said he could end up at safety or nickel for USC, was previously committed to Syracuse from July 29 to Jan. 15 and chose the Trojans over the Orange, Washington and Utah.

"... I decided to take an official for my last week to see how it would feel, and it felt like home for me -- the coaches, the players and just the overall community at 'SC. It's a great school to [attend] for four years and I know I'm going to do great there."

"The final decision was basically made where I feel most home at and comfortable at and where I would have a big impact at in my future life. And USC has that for me," Hewett told TrojanSports.com after posting his announcement on Twitter.

Indeed, it was strong enough to lock in his commitment just a couple days later, and he'll now sign his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to make it official.

Hewett, a 6-foot, 171-pound prospect from North Shore High School in Houston, Texas, took an official visit to USC over the weekend and gave every indication on Twitter that the Trojans had made a strong impression on him.

The first domino in the final countdown to National Signing Day has tumbled for USC as safety Dorian Hewett announced his commitment to the Trojans on Tuesday night.

USC first reached out to Hewett about three weeks ago, he said, with outside linebackers coach Joe DeForest taking the lead on this recruitment.

"They just told me I've got to come in and work, but that's a great school for me to come in and work and [prove myself]," Hewett said. "... I [saw] they had some DBs committed there already, but I'm a worker. So to be honest with you, I don't really care who's on the roster -- they going to be my family at the end of the day, but when you get on the field it's a competition."

Hewett especially bonded with USC 4-star early enrollee cornerback Max Williams on his visit.

"Me and him really hit it off. I told him I was going to come," Hewett said.

USC had cast a wider net in recent weeks to haul in more defensive backs and better address its primary area of need in this recruiting cycle.

And Hewett is the third DB to turn a late USC offer into a commitment after JUCO cornerback Jaylen Watson (Ventura College) and 2-star safety Kaulana Makaula (Punahou School/Honolulu, Hawaii) committed after their official visits two weekends ago.

That gives the Trojans six DBs in this class so far, after Williams (Gardena Serra HS), 3-star safety Briton Allen (IMG Academy/Orlando, Fla.) and 3-star versatile DB Trey Davis (Federal Way HS/Federal Way, Wash.) signed in December.

USC is also hoping to sway 4-star cornerback Adonis Otey (Blackman HS/Murfreesboro, Tenn.) off his Arkansas commitment while also waiting on final decisions from 3-star Corona Centennial HS DBs Tuasivi Nomura and Jayden Williams.

USC returns no proven cornerback with redshirt-sophomore Greg Johnson and sophomore Olaijah Griffin the only returning players with any notable experience at the position. At safety, the Trojans will be counting on redshirt-sophomore Isaiah Pola-Mao (shoulder) and sophomore Talanoa Hufanga (collarbone) to return from injury and anchor the safety spots.

Asked how he would describe his style of play, Hewett was straight to the point.

"I play smart, fast and physical, and that's all you really need in a DB," he said.

Looking back on his recruitment and really these past six months, Hewett put the whole thing into perspective.

"At the beginning of my process when I started my senior year, to be honest with you I never thought I'd be headed to USC. Like, that's amazing to me," he said Tuesday night. "I thought I was going to head out to a D-2 or a small D-1, but for me to be put in the position where I am today, that's just a blessing. Most kids don't get to go through this, but I'm glad I did.

"God has a road for you. Don't try to rush anything -- just do it for you, keep your head down and keep working and the film proves itself."