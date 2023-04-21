USC lands commitment from four-star running back Bryan Jackson
McKinney (Texas) four-star running back Bryan Jackson announced his commitment to USC on Friday night, as the Trojans land their third backfield weapon from the Lone Star State early on in the Lincoln Riley era.
The root of Jackson's interest in USC stems from his long-standing relationship with running backs coach Kiel McDonald, who has been recruiting him before he even arrived in Los Angeles.
"Coach McDonald has been recruiting me since I was in the eighth grade," Jackson said. "He was my first offer at Utah. He's been recruiting me for as long as I know. Him and Coach Riley are some good people."
Jackson took five visits to USC during his recruitment, and each time he came away with a strong feeling about making it his future home.
"You're in LA," he said. "You're on the beach. You're playing for Coach Riley. It's a great place to be."
A big-body running back with a power streak, Jackson will have some flexibility as an h-back, tight end or running back in Lincoln Riley's offense with his size and physicality that pairs with his athleticism.
As a junior, Jackson rushed for 1,605 yards and 23 touchdowns on 266 carries along with hauling in five receptions for 27 yards in helping lead the Lions to a third-round appearance in the Texas 6A playoffs, the highest classification in the state.
Jackson is the third running back from the state of Texas to find his way to USC since the arrival of Lincoln Riley and Kiel McDonald after the Trojans landed Wichita Falls (Texas) Hirschi four-star A'Marion Peterson and Manor (Texas) four-star Quinten Joyner in the 2023 cycle.
At 6-foot-1, 210 pounds, Jackson is ranked as the No. 25 running back in the country and the No. 56 recruit from the state of Texas.