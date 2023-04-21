McKinney (Texas) four-star running back Bryan Jackson announced his commitment to USC on Friday night, as the Trojans land their third backfield weapon from the Lone Star State early on in the Lincoln Riley era.

The root of Jackson's interest in USC stems from his long-standing relationship with running backs coach Kiel McDonald, who has been recruiting him before he even arrived in Los Angeles.

"Coach McDonald has been recruiting me since I was in the eighth grade," Jackson said. "He was my first offer at Utah. He's been recruiting me for as long as I know. Him and Coach Riley are some good people."

Jackson took five visits to USC during his recruitment, and each time he came away with a strong feeling about making it his future home.

"You're in LA," he said. "You're on the beach. You're playing for Coach Riley. It's a great place to be."