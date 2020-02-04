While most of the attention nationally in college football is focused on National Signing Day as programs mostly close out their 2020 recruiting classes Wednesday, the buzz for USC is more targeted to the future.

The Trojans, with few spots available to fill this week and even fewer active leads, hosted a large Junior Day event on Saturday with many notable 2021 and 2022 prospects convening on campus.

So it's only fitting that the Trojans' big news on the eve of National Signing Day is the commitment of major 2022 outside linebacker Niuafe Tuihalamaka, who announced his USC decision via Twitter on Tuesday.

Tuihalamaka, who attends Bishop Alemany High School, is already listed at 6-foot-3, 230 pounds and held a dozen early offers. The Trojans had offered Tuihalamaka when he visited campus last April, and he said at that time USC was "the school I dreamed of playing at all my life."