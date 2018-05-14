USC and Andy Enfield kicked their week off in a strong way landing five-star big man Onyeka Okongwu on Monday.

The junior big man who ranks No. 18 in the class of 2019 made his commitment during a ceremony at Chino Hills (Calif.) High on Monday and he's a major piece.

"I think this could be a pivotal situation for USC and the rest of the Pac-12," said Etop Udo-Ema the program director of Okongwu's summer team the Compton Magic. "I think he's the best big man in the country and he'll make a big impact.

"USC has always been O’s dream school. USC was the first big school to recruit his older brother (Nnamdi Okongwu) before he passed away and that always sat well with him. With all of these changes and stuff happening around basketball, staying home and going to USC makes a lot of sense."

Not only are the Trojans landing a big-time prospect who rebounds, blocks shots and now scores with the best of them, it could be a sign that the big man floodgates are about to open.