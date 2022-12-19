USC has once again pulled in one of the most coveted receivers in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Arizona sophomore Dorian Singer announced his commitment to the Trojans Monday giving Lincoln Riley and his staff its third transfer addition from the Pac-12 foe.

Singer led the Pac-12 with 1,105 yards receiving on 66 catches to go with six touchdown grabs this season for the Wildcats. The former walk-on player caught three touchdown passes against USC in what was arguably his best performance of the year.

The Minnesota native had seven catches and 141 yards receiving in that matchup against the Trojans giving Riley and the USC staff an opportunity to see him make highlight grabs in person.

Singer heads to USC having made 84 catches for 1,406 yards receiving in his career.

The 6-foot-1 pass catcher emerged as a top option for the Wildcats late in his freshman season as he capped 2021 with an 80-yard performance against rival Arizona State.

It eventually led to him being named a starter and earning a scholarship ahead of his sophomore campaign.

Singer drew interest from across the country upon entering the transfer portal with schools from across the country expressing interest. Utah, Miami, Colorado, Arizona State, Penn State, Arkansas, Kanas and Oregon were some of the programs that decided to offer before he made his decision Monday.

The Trojans have been targeting the Wildcats, which went from 1-11 in 2021 to 5-7 this season, and so far that has led to three of the top players from Arizona joining USC. Starting defensive lineman Kyon Barrs was the first to commit followed by the team's most accomplished defensive player, starting cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace, announcing his pledge to Riley's program Sunday.

Singer's addition is a crucial one for the the Trojans as standout receiver, and last year's big portal win at the position, Jordan Addison is eventually expected to announce his plans to enter the NFL draft leaving the offense with a need for a player like the Arizona transfer.

Singer is the fifth transfer addition for the Trojans this offseason joining Barrs, Roland-Wallace, Georgia State transfer linebacker Jamil Muhammad and Arizona State punter Edward Czaplicki.