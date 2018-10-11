Ticker
USC LB Cam Smith 'about 50-50 at best' with hamstring injury

USC senior linebacker Cameron Smith sustained a hamstring injury in practice this week that could threaten his availability for the Trojans' game with Colorado on Saturday night.
Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY sports
Ryan Young • TrojanSports.com
The hope for USC was that the extra rest over the bye last week would have the team healed and recharged with undefeated No. 19 Colorado visiting the Coliseum on Saturday night.Instead, a fresh inj...

