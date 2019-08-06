USC LB Jordan Iosefa expected to miss 4-6 weeks
Jordan Iosefa dodged a bullet, relatively speaking.
The USC senior linebacker, initially feared to have suffered a torn ACL, dislocated his patella Monday and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks, Coach Clay Helton confirmed. Iosefa underwent successful knee surgery on his left knee Tuesday and was seen on campus using crutches and wearing a large brace.
"One of the warriors of our team and I'm happy for him, being a senior," Helton said.
Iosefa went down Monday during a team-run period and had to be helped off the field. Helton said he damaged cartilage as well. But depending on his recovery, Iosefa could return to the field in September. He's been spelling John Houston at middle linebacker since the spring but has experience at all three linebacker spots.
Freshman Ralen Goforth has been working with the second team at middle linebacker in Iosefa's absence.
