USC LB Kaulana Makaula is 17th Trojan scholarship player to transfer portal

Linebacker Kaulana Makaula, who came to USC as a safety in the 2019 recruiting class and saw limited opportunity in three years with the program, because the 17th Trojans scholarship player to enter the transfer portal since the end of the season.

New USC coach Lincoln Riley promised a significant roster turnover, and it continues in both directions.

Makaula played 30 defensive snaps over parts of five games as a redshirt sophomore this past season, in addition to special teams work. He has two years of eligibility left.

Makaula received his most playing time as a true freshman, logging 80 defensive snaps over four games.

He was a two-star prospect in the 2019 class out of Honolulu, Hawaii, and was one of the last recruits added to the Trojans' 2019 class as the program scrambled to address its needs in the secondary.

USC has brought in 12 incoming transfers from the portal so far in addition to the departures. Here's the full breakdown:

Scholarship players into the transfer portal:

DT Jake Lichtenstein (landed at Miami)

OLB Hunter Echols (Arizona)

OLB Juliano Falaniko

S Chase Williams

LB Raymond Scott

QB Kedon Slovis (Pitt)

K Parker Lewis

OL Liam Douglass

RB Kenan Christon

WR Joseph Manjack (Houston)

OL Casey Collier

QB Jaxson Dart

TE Michael Trigg

WR Bru McCoy

CB Jayden Williams

NT Ishmael Sopsher

LB Kaulana Makaula

Incoming transfers:

DT Earl Barquet (TCU)

OT Bobby Haskins (Virginia)

WR Terrell Bynum (Washington)

DT Tyrone Taleni (Kansas State)

WR Mario Williams (Oklahoma)

WR Brenden Rice (Colorado)

CB Mekhi Blackmon (Colorado)

CB Latrell McCutchin (Oklahoma)

RB Austin Jones (Stanford)

RB Travis Dye (Oregon)

OLB Romello Height (Auburn)

LB Shane Lee (Alabama)