In the first half Wednesday, the Trojans' fate was very much tested.

Washington (17-15) found a rhythm, jumping out to a 19-12 lead.

After missing its first four 3-pointers, Kobe Johnson broke USC’s drought with a right wing triple. Johnson’s 3 coincided with the Trojans deciding to switch their defense to that 2-3 zone, which, at first, disrupted Washington and produced a 9-point run that tied the score at 19.

“Our zone was great at first, we probably got 9 out of 10 stops,” USC coach Andy Enfield said. “They went on a flurry because we turned the ball over on an out of bounds play and they hit a 3 in transition and another 3 and Wood hit three straight.”

Then, Wood capped the half with an emblematic hoist, a one-handed floater from 27-feet that put the Huskies up 42-37 and forced Enfield’s hand.

“We went man most of the second half,” Enfield said. “We mixed in zone very briefly, but we just had to guard them -- they’re really talented offensively.”

Enfield touted guard Sahvir Wheeler’s speed, complimented Keion Brooks — the Pac-12 leading scorer — for his versatility and Koren Johnson for sparking timely plugs with his shot-making. Each presented USC’s individual defenders with a problem when it switched to man.

“Their one-on-one play is very, very hard to guard and so that's why we try to mix up our man and zone in the second half,” Enfield said. “We just had to go to man. If we wanted to win the game we had to do a better job, which we did.”

The Trojans haven’t just won six of their last eight solely thanks to Ellis’ offense, or freshman Isaiah Collier’s burgeoning composure -- it’s that offense, their growth, arriving simultaneously with the Trojans; ability to, when forced to interchange defensive looks, do so comfortably.

Last Saturday against Arizona, that meant sticking with the 2-3 that pestered Pac-12 Player of the Year Caleb Love and made Oumar Ballo a scorer.

Wednesday, it meant guarding the Huskies straight up.

“Coach was telling us we had to close out if we wanted to win,” Ellis said. “He said, ‘We got to lock in on defense and come out with a lot more energy.’”

Johnson championed the effort, encouraging his teammates and guard Bronny James — who was 5 of 5 from the free throw line down the stretch — followed along, checking Wheeler at the point of attack.

And then there was Ellis, who had three steals to complement his offensive outburst and corralled a loose rebound with 38 seconds remaining to turn it into a dunk that put the Trojans up 74-68.

The Trojans continue to string together wins, but they need three more this week to force their way into the NCAA tournament via the Pac-12's automatic bid.

A week after they downed Arizona with their zone, they’ll face those top-seeded Wildcats in the second round of the Pac-12 tournament, getting a team that will surely be ready this time around to counter the defense that vexxed it.